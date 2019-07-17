Midas Management Has Lowered Its Position in Diamond Hill Investment Group (DHIL) as Stock Value Declined; As Anheuser Busch Inbev (BUD) Share Price Rose, Vantage Investment Partners Has Lifted Position by $2.28 Million

Vantage Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev (BUD) by 31.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vantage Investment Partners Llc bought 27,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 114,600 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.62 million, up from 87,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vantage Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Anheuser Busch Inbev for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $171.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $88.01. About 1.40M shares traded or 7.45% up from the average. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) has declined 12.20% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.63% the S&P500. Some Historical BUD News: 22/03/2018 – ANADOLU EFES AEFES.IS COMPANIES RECEIVE ALL REGULATORY APPROVALS IN RUSSIA AND UKRAINE AND COMPLETION IS EXPECTED IN MARCH 2018; 12/04/2018 – AB InBev’s Pedro Aidar Discusses Regional Craft Beer Push (Video); 21/03/2018 – AB InBev CEO Carlos Brito on the Growing Craft Beer Business (Video); 29/03/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-One year countdown till Brexit: crunch time ahead!; 27/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, Sanofi, Sogou Inc. Sponsored ADR, Unilever, Ja; 09/05/2018 – AB InBev 1Q Rev $13.07B; 23/03/2018 – India’s Bira beer maker aims to go public in 3-5 years; 19/03/2018 – MEDIA-AB-InBev to expand in Tanzania with new $100 mln brewery- Bloomberg; 22/03/2018 – ANADOLU EFES AEFES.IS – EACH OF EFES BREWERIES INTERNATIONAL AND AB INBEV WESTERN EUROPEAN WILL HOLD 50% STAKE IN AB INBEV EFES; 20/03/2018 – AB InBev to Sell Dollar Bonds as Brewer Seeks to Refinance Debt

Midas Management Corp decreased its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. (DHIL) by 61.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Midas Management Corp sold 8,777 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.37% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 5,392 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $755,000, down from 14,169 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Midas Management Corp who had been investing in Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $489.62 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $140.1. About 20,480 shares traded or 13.51% up from the average. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) has declined 23.72% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.15% the S&P500. Some Historical DHIL News: 30/04/2018 – Diamond Hill Named A 2018 Top Workplace By Columbus CEO

More notable recent Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AMAG) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on May 09, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Diamond Hill Appoints Heather E. Brilliant President and Chief Executive Officer – PRNewswire” published on July 10, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “What investors in Central Ohio companies can expect in 2018 – Columbus Business First” on January 02, 2018. More interesting news about Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) were released by: Gurufocus.com and their article: “Diamond Hill: Still Making Money by Picking Stocks – GuruFocus.com” published on March 21, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Diamond Hill Investment Group Weathers Market Headwinds – The Motley Fool” with publication date: May 04, 2018.

Midas Management Corp, which manages about $51.15M and $234.09 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 8,500 shares to 40,000 shares, valued at $3.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Acuity Brands Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 10,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27,600 shares, and has risen its stake in Tyson Foods Inc. (NYSE:TSN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.48 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 7 investors sold DHIL shares while 22 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 1.84 million shares or 4.49% less from 1.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Principal Finance Group stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL). Alabama-based Kistler has invested 0% in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL). Midas Mgmt stated it has 0.32% in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL). Huntington National Bank & Trust holds 0% or 595 shares in its portfolio. Ftb Advsrs Inc holds 49 shares. Invesco Ltd holds 6,219 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Aqr Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 12,760 shares. Camarda Fincl Ltd Company reported 9 shares stake. Blackrock Inc accumulated 253,251 shares. Fifth Third Bancorporation reported 0% of its portfolio in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL). Osmium Prtn Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 15,900 shares. 5,513 are held by Johnson Counsel. Strs Ohio holds 0% of its portfolio in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) for 4,200 shares. Bancorp Of America Corporation De holds 0% in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) or 5,921 shares. Royal Financial Bank Of Canada holds 968 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Vantage Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $1.53B and $1.07B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Select Cons Stpls (XLP) by 78,300 shares to 208,600 shares, valued at $11.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Msci China Etf (MCHI) by 100,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 987,068 shares, and cut its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.71, from 0.56 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold BUD shares while 98 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 72.00 million shares or 4.58% more from 68.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Benjamin F Edwards And has 1,420 shares. Carroll Associates reported 1,157 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Strategy Asset Managers Limited Liability Co accumulated 0.01% or 337 shares. Great Lakes Lc accumulated 343,966 shares. Verition Fund Limited Co invested in 8,628 shares. City Holdg holds 130 shares. Moreover, Plante Moran Financial Advisors Ltd Com has 0.01% invested in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) for 348 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers reported 9,460 shares. Da Davidson And Com reported 25,489 shares. Valley Advisers Inc invested in 0% or 147 shares. Westwood Hldgs Grp Incorporated holds 0% or 28 shares. Fdx Advisors Inc, a California-based fund reported 5,011 shares. Ar Asset Mgmt stated it has 5,200 shares. Highland Mngmt Limited Liability Co has 0.2% invested in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) for 30,902 shares. Texas Yale Cap Corporation invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD).