Midas Management Has Lowered Its Diamond Hill Investment Group (DHIL) Holding as Share Price Declined; Knoll (KNL) Shareholder New Amsterdam Partners Has Decreased Position by $843,552 as Shares Rose

Midas Management Corp decreased its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. (DHIL) by 61.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Midas Management Corp sold 8,777 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.95% . The institutional investor held 5,392 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $755,000, down from 14,169 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Midas Management Corp who had been investing in Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $460.22M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $134. About 7,250 shares traded. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) has declined 22.55% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.55% the S&P500. Some Historical DHIL News: 29/05/2018 – Diamond Hill Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/03/2018 – Diamond Hill Short-Interest Ratio Rises 75% to 8 Days; 02/05/2018 – Diamond Hill Inv Group 1Q Net $13M; 02/05/2018 – Diamond Hill Inv Group 1Q EPS $3.72; 04/04/2018 – Fran Skinner Joins Executive Leadership Team at Diamond Hill Capital Management; 02/05/2018 – Diamond Hill Adds Texas Instruments, Exits Ford: 13F; 21/03/2018 Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for First Foundation, Internap, Mercantile Bank, Diamond Hill Investment Group; 02/05/2018 – Diamond Hill Inv Group 1Q Rev $37.8M; 17/05/2018 – Ric Dillon To Retire As Portfolio Manager For Diamond Hill Capital Management; 20/04/2018 – DJ Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DHIL)

New Amsterdam Partners Llc decreased its stake in Knoll Inc (KNL) by 17.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Amsterdam Partners Llc sold 46,864 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.69% . The institutional investor held 219,909 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.16 million, down from 266,773 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Amsterdam Partners Llc who had been investing in Knoll Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.15B market cap company. The stock increased 2.10% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $23.36. About 140,795 shares traded. Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL) has risen 14.55% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.55% the S&P500. Some Historical KNL News: 22/03/2018 – KNOLL NAMES ANDREW B. COGAN CHAIRMAN; 25/04/2018 – KNOLL 1Q ADJ EPS 35C; 15/05/2018 – Contract Furniture & Furnishing Market (2018-2022) in Europe with Haworth, Herman Miller, Kinnarps, Knoll, and Steelcase Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 25/04/2018 – KNOLL 1Q GROSS MARGIN +36.3%, EST. +36.4% (2 EST.); 04/05/2018 – Andrew Cogan, Knoll CEO, May 4 Interview with Bloomberg Daybreak: Americas; 22/03/2018 – Knoll, Inc. Announces Succession Plan for Chmn of the Bd of Directors; 28/03/2018 – Mireille Knoll, Murdered Holocaust Survivor, Is Honored in Paris; 04/05/2018 – Knoll CEO Cogan on Designing the Modern Day Office (Video); 25/05/2018 – SHELL SHUTTING PRODUCTION IN RAM POWELL HUB IN VIOSCA KNOLL AREA OF GULF OF MEXICO; 04/04/2018 – Knoll Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Analysts await Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.50 earnings per share, up 4.17% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.48 per share. KNL’s profit will be $24.64 million for 11.68 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.48 actual earnings per share reported by Knoll, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.17% EPS growth.

