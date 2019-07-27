Midas Management Has Lifted Viacom (VIAB) Stake; Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (REGN) Had 1 Analysts Last Week

Midas Management Corp increased Viacom Inc. (VIAB) stake by 170.73% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Midas Management Corp acquired 70,000 shares as Viacom Inc. (VIAB)’s stock declined 0.91%. The Midas Management Corp holds 111,000 shares with $3.12 million value, up from 41,000 last quarter. Viacom Inc. now has $12.71B valuation. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $30.97. About 2.67 million shares traded. Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) has declined 1.64% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.07% the S&P500. Some Historical VIAB News: 22/03/2018 – MTV Together with NAACP to Send 17 Buses of Young People from Communities Impacted by Gun Violence Around the Country to the; 25/04/2018 – Viacom Rosy Results Poised to Boost Negotiating Stance With CBS; 16/05/2018 – NATIONAL AMUSEMENTS INC SAYS IN COURT FILING IN DELAWARE THAT IT TRIED WITHOUT SUCCESS TO NEGOTIATE STANDSTILL WITH CBS CORP CBS.N; 04/04/2018 – Shari Redstone Said to Push for Viacom’s Bakish (Video); 11/04/2018 – Shari Redstone is likely to replace CBC chief Les Moonves if no merger deal is reached with Viacom, sources tell CNBC; 09/04/2018 – Viacom/CBS: Major investor sees Moonves key to merger, source says [18:57 BST09 Apr 2018] [Proprietary] []; 04/04/2018 – The Globe and Mail: Viacom preparing counterproposal to CBS offer; 29/05/2018 – Shari Redstone’s endgame for CBS and Viacom is clear in a new complaint Combine the two and sell to the highest bidder. Verizon had flagged interest in Viacom as well as CBS, according to sources; 17/05/2018 – CBS SAYS BOARD DECISION ON DIVIDEND IS SUBJECT TO DELAWARE COURT APPROVAL -STATEMENT; 29/05/2018 – Redstones’ NAI No Longer Seeking CBS-Viacom Merger (Video)

Among 4 analysts covering Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had 14 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained it with “Hold” rating and $441 target in Monday, March 18 report. The stock of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, March 7 by Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, February 22 by Guggenheim. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, June 21 by Cowen & Co. Piper Jaffray maintained the shares of REGN in report on Monday, February 25 with “Buy” rating. Piper Jaffray maintained Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) rating on Monday, March 18. Piper Jaffray has “Buy” rating and $487 target. Cowen & Co maintained Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) rating on Monday, February 25. Cowen & Co has “Hold” rating and $455 target. See Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) latest ratings:

More notable recent Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Viacom Inc.â€™s (NASDAQ:VIAB) Return On Capital Employed Is Impressive – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “After Hours: CBS and Viacom Apparently Set a Date, OrganiGram Nixes Experiment – The Motley Fool” published on July 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: KN, VIAB, BERY – Nasdaq” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Bank Of America Revisits CBS-Viacom Merger Reports – Benzinga” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Is Deep Value ETF (DVP) a Strong ETF Right Now? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Among 4 analysts covering Viacom Inc (NASDAQ:VIAB), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Viacom Inc had 6 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Loop Capital on Friday, March 29. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Market Perform” on Thursday, May 16. The rating was upgraded by RBC Capital Markets on Friday, April 5 to “Outperform”. The rating was maintained by Barrington on Monday, February 25 with “Buy”.

Since March 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $54.04 million activity. On Friday, March 8 Sanofi sold $54.04 million worth of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) or 131,115 shares.

The stock increased 1.90% or $5.76 during the last trading session, reaching $309.18. About 894,459 shares traded or 3.36% up from the average. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) has declined 1.19% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.62% the S&P500. Some Historical REGN News: 03/04/2018 – REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS INC REGN.O – EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY (EMA) HAS ACCEPTED FOR REVIEW AN APPLICATION FOR DUPIXENT; 02/05/2018 – Regeneron Presenting at Barclays Conference Jun 1; 10/03/2018 – REG-Sanofi and Regeneron announce plans to make Praluent® more accessible and affordable for patients with the greatest health risk and unmet need; 10/03/2018 – REGENERON, SANOFI’S PRALUENT CUTS HEART RISKS BY 15% IN STUDY; 18/05/2018 – Regeneron Announces Upcoming Investor Conference Presentation; 10/03/2018 – REGENERON, SANOFI SAY LOWER PRICE CONTINGENT ON INSURERS REMOVING BARRIERS TO ACCESS FOR HIGH-RISK HEART PATIENTS; 30/04/2018 – Sanofi, Regeneron: Target Action Date for the FDA Decision Is October 28, 2018; 23/04/2018 – Regeneron at J.P. Morgan Spring Biotech Conference May 8; 01/05/2018 – Regeneron and Sanofi to Lower Net Price of Praluent (alirocumab) Injection in Exchange for Straightforward, More Affordable Patient Access for Express Scripts Patients; 23/04/2018 – Regeneron Announces Upcoming Investor Conference Presentations

Investors sentiment increased to 1.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.83, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 34 investors sold Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares while 129 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 71.25 million shares or 7.86% less from 77.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sun Life Fin invested in 133 shares. Swiss Bancshares holds 0.12% or 266,200 shares. Cap Impact Lc holds 1.22% or 7,582 shares in its portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.09% in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). Rhenman Prns Asset owns 16,000 shares. Peddock Capital Advsr Lc invested in 0.01% or 55 shares. reported 37,540 shares stake. Reynders Mcveigh Management Llc has 1,835 shares. Signaturefd Lc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) for 485 shares. Weiss Multi invested in 2,500 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Bowling Port Management Ltd Llc invested in 0.53% or 8,187 shares. Macquarie Grp Ltd owns 66,544 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Boston Common Asset Lc reported 12,867 shares. Art Advisors Lc holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) for 4,798 shares. Clearbridge Investments Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN).