Midas Management Has Lifted Viacom (VIAB) Holding; Muniholdings New Jersey Insured Fund II Has 0.6 Sentiment

Muniholdings New Jersey Insured Fund II Inc (MUJ) investors sentiment decreased to 0.6 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.90, from 1.5 in 2018Q4. The ratio turned negative, as 9 investment managers started new and increased positions, while 15 cut down and sold positions in Muniholdings New Jersey Insured Fund II Inc. The investment managers in our database now hold: 3.21 million shares, down from 3.27 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Muniholdings New Jersey Insured Fund II Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 6 Reduced: 9 Increased: 8 New Position: 1.

Midas Management Corp increased Viacom Inc. (VIAB) stake by 170.73% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Midas Management Corp acquired 70,000 shares as Viacom Inc. (VIAB)'s stock declined 0.91%. The Midas Management Corp holds 111,000 shares with $3.12M value, up from 41,000 last quarter. Viacom Inc. now has $13.01 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $31.7. About 3.06 million shares traded. Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) has declined 1.64% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.07% the S&P500.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc. The company has market cap of $423.06 million. The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It has a 28.81 P/E ratio. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States.

Robinson Capital Management Llc holds 0.92% of its portfolio in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. for 215,818 shares. Saba Capital Management L.P. owns 945,549 shares or 0.57% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Sit Investment Associates Inc has 0.2% invested in the company for 457,225 shares. The New York-based Edge Wealth Management Llc has invested 0.14% in the stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C., a New Jersey-based fund reported 44,829 shares.

The stock increased 0.30% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $14.03. About 71,579 shares traded or 65.96% up from the average. BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (MUJ) has risen 4.84% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.41% the S&P500.

Among 5 analysts covering Viacom (NASDAQ:VIAB), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Viacom had 7 analyst reports since January 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barrington maintained the shares of VIAB in report on Monday, February 25 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 29 by Loop Capital. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Market Perform” on Thursday, May 16. Pivotal Research upgraded Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) rating on Tuesday, January 15. Pivotal Research has “Buy” rating and $36 target. The firm has “Outperform” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Friday, April 5.