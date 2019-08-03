Midas Management Has Increased Stake in Tyson Foods (TSN) by $1.28 Million as Market Value Rose; Nbw Capital Lowered The Ultimate Software Group I (ULTI) Stake by $968,880

Midas Management Corp increased its stake in Tyson Foods Inc. (TSN) by 47.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Midas Management Corp bought 18,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 57,500 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.99 million, up from 39,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Midas Management Corp who had been investing in Tyson Foods Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $79.76. About 2.95 million shares traded or 4.70% up from the average. Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) has risen 35.39% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TSN News: 27/03/2018 – TYSON FOODS INC – WILL RETAIN TORTILLA PRODUCTION FROM FACILITIES THAT WILL BE USED IN OTHER PARTS OF ITS BUSINESS; 07/05/2018 – Tyson Foods Sees FY18 Capital Expenditures About $1.3B; 07/05/2018 – Tyson: Increased Charge Estimate Due to Revisions in Scope, Timing Realted to Implementation of New Technology; 07/05/2018 – Tyson Foods Sees FY18 Sales $40B-$41B; 07/05/2018 – Tyson Foods Sees FY18 Pork Segment Adjusted Operating Margin About 8%; 07/05/2018 – Tyson Foods Sees FY18 Adj EPS $6.55-Adj EPS $6.70; 28/03/2018 – Express UK: Anthony Joshua: Coach claims Tyson Fury is HARDER fight than Deontay Wilder; 07/05/2018 – Cost pressures eat into Tyson Foods profits; 07/05/2018 – TYSON FOODS – BELIEVE BEEF SEGMENT’S ADJ OPERATING MARGIN IN FISCAL 2018 SHOULD BE ABOVE 6%; 24/05/2018 – Paciolan to Power Ticketing at Tyson Events Center and Orpheum Theatre

Nbw Capital Llc decreased its stake in The Ultimate Software Group I (ULTI) by 14.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nbw Capital Llc sold 2,936 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 17,275 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.70M, down from 20,211 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nbw Capital Llc who had been investing in The Ultimate Software Group I for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. It closed at $0 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 3, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTI News: 01/05/2018 – ULTIMATE SOFTWARE 1Q REV. $276.8M, EST. $270.9M; 08/03/2018 – Ultimate Software Named to Canada’s 50 Best Workplaces for Women List; 22/03/2018 – Ultimate Software VP of HR Wins Excellence Award; 15/05/2018 – Vista Equity Adds Dropbox, Exits Ultimate Software: 13F; 05/04/2018 – Am Law 200 Firm Uses UltiPro to Underscore Commitment to Diversity; 01/05/2018 – Ultimate Announces CFO Succession Plan:; 12/04/2018 – Los Angeles Dodgers Enlists Ultimate Software’s UltiPro to Help Resolve Complex Payroll, HR Challenges; 01/05/2018 – Ultimate Software Group : Mitch Dauerman to Step Down, Focus on Investor Relations, Strategic Initiatives; 20/04/2018 – Canadian Industrial Equipment Dealer Uses UltiPro Reporting to Improve Payroll Processes, Support Business Continuity Planning; 07/03/2018 One of the World’s Largest Gypsum Board Producers Uses UltiPro to Addresses Global Manufacturing Challenges

More notable recent The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Ultimate Software (ULTI) Up 0.2% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue? – Nasdaq” on March 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Ultimate Software (ULTI) Q4 Earnings & Revenues Top Estimates – Nasdaq” published on February 05, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Ultimate Software (ULTI) Merger Class Action Lawsuit: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Filing of Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit Against the Ultimate Software Group, Inc. Concerning Its Proposed Merger With Hellman & Friedman â€“ ULTI – GlobeNewswire” on April 15, 2019. More interesting news about The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Ultimate Software Going Private in $11 Billion Buyout – Motley Fool” published on February 06, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why The Ultimate Software Group Is Skyrocketing Today – Motley Fool” with publication date: February 04, 2019.

Nbw Capital Llc, which manages about $677.00M and $365.17 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pacwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 39,181 shares to 84,927 shares, valued at $3.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Energy Transfer Lp (NYSE:ETE) by 46,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 407,943 shares, and has risen its stake in Patrick Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK).

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 sales for $51.58 million activity. SCHERR MARC D had sold 66,758 shares worth $22.14M on Friday, February 8. The insider Rogers Adam sold 5,495 shares worth $1.82 million. The insider FITZPATRICK JAMES A JR sold $176,290. On Friday, February 8 SCHERR SCOTT sold $23.49M worth of The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI) or 70,809 shares. $987,351 worth of stock was sold by Swick Gregory on Friday, February 8. On Thursday, February 7 the insider Phenicie John C sold $1.66 million.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 57 investors sold ULTI shares while 110 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 26.76 million shares or 15.70% less from 31.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fmr Limited Liability holds 0.1% of its portfolio in The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI) for 2.60 million shares. Mason Street Advsrs Limited Co stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI). Arizona State Retirement System accumulated 22,748 shares. Old Natl Bancshares In has 848 shares. Tuttle Tactical Management invested in 1,060 shares or 0.07% of the stock. First Advsr Lp invested 0.04% of its portfolio in The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI). Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP has invested 0.01% in The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI). Piedmont Inv Advsr Inc accumulated 3,067 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Qs Invsts Limited Liability has invested 0% in The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI). Lpl Financial Limited owns 2,121 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement stated it has 38,560 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. 390 were reported by Manchester Management Limited Liability Corp. Utah Retirement reported 0.04% of its portfolio in The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI). Commercial Bank Of America Corp De, North Carolina-based fund reported 104,089 shares. Renaissance Technologies Ltd Liability Corp has 0.04% invested in The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI) for 139,614 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold TSN shares while 175 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 194 raised stakes. 245.57 million shares or 3.11% less from 253.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wells Fargo Mn reported 2.19 million shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Rnc Capital Limited Liability Com reported 91,925 shares. Baystate Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability invested 0% of its portfolio in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). Kentucky Retirement stated it has 12,909 shares. Foster & Motley owns 19,430 shares. Huber Cap Ltd Liability Co holds 1.04% of its portfolio in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) for 140,835 shares. Trust Communication Of Vermont has 101 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Hussman Strategic Advsr accumulated 800 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corporation owns 29,016 shares. Columbus Hill Cap Mngmt LP holds 5.07% or 805,602 shares. Pitcairn holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) for 28,055 shares. Hallmark Management reported 10,054 shares. 5,711 are held by Blair William Communications Il. Primecap Company Ca reported 691,500 shares. 3,062 are owned by Caprock Grp Inc.

More notable recent Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) A Smart Choice For Dividend Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019, also Vendingmarketwatch.com with their article: “Tyson Foods Partners with DonorsChoose.org To Support Teachers With $1 million Investment – VendingMarketWatch” published on July 18, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “How to Nibble on Beyond Meat Stock – Nasdaq” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Fundamental Investors Might Love Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 01, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Tyson Foods to Hold Third Quarter Earnings Call August 5 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Midas Management Corp, which manages about $51.15 million and $234.09 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) by 8,777 shares to 5,392 shares, valued at $755,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.