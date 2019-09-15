Midas Management Has Increased Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) Holding by $385,000 as Share Price Declined; Roper Industries (ROP) Shareholder Tributary Capital Management Has Lowered Position

Tributary Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Roper Industries Inc (ROP) by 14.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tributary Capital Management Llc sold 1,050 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.82% . The institutional investor held 6,410 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.35M, down from 7,460 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tributary Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Roper Industries Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $359.55. About 362,580 shares traded. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 23.58% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ROP News: 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies Raises Outlook After 1Q Earnings Beat; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC – DEAL FOR AN ALL-CASH TRANSACTION VALUED AT $1.1 BLN

Midas Management Corp increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc. (SWKS) by 12.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Midas Management Corp bought 5,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.62% . The institutional investor held 45,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.48M, up from 40,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Midas Management Corp who had been investing in Skyworks Solutions Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $82.14. About 1.53M shares traded. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) has declined 9.69% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.69% the S&P500.

Analysts await Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $3.18 earnings per share, up 2.91% or $0.09 from last year’s $3.09 per share. ROP’s profit will be $330.73M for 28.27 P/E if the $3.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.07 actual earnings per share reported by Roper Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.58% EPS growth.

Tributary Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.03B and $1.42B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in E Trade Financial Corp Com New (NASDAQ:ETFC) by 7,500 shares to 22,200 shares, valued at $990,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Expedia Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 2,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,600 shares, and has risen its stake in Tetra Tech Inc (NASDAQ:TTEK).

