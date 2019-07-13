Midas Management Has Increased Its Stake in Westlake Chemical Corp. (WLK) by $1.16 Million as Share Price Declined; Toron Capital Markets Has Increased Stake in Ross Stores (ROST) as Stock Price Declined

Midas Management Corp increased its stake in Westlake Chemical Corp. (WLK) by 67.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Midas Management Corp bought 17,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.06% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 42,800 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.91 million, up from 25,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Midas Management Corp who had been investing in Westlake Chemical Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.61% or $1.75 during the last trading session, reaching $68.85. About 703,394 shares traded. Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK) has declined 47.98% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.41% the S&P500. Some Historical WLK News: 08/05/2018 – Westlake Announces Agreement with Ally’s SmartAuction; 03/05/2018 – S&PGR Asgns Westlake Auto Rcvbls Trust 2018-2 Nts Prelim Rtgs; 03/05/2018 – WESTLAKE: VINYLS RETURNS NOT YET ENOUGH FOR PLANT INVESTMENT; 03/05/2018 – Westlake Chemical 1Q Net $287M; 03/05/2018 – Westlake Chemical 1Q EPS $2.20; 06/03/2018 Westlake Launches New Prime Program with 2.99% APRs; 04/04/2018 – Seattle Minutes: Electronic Equipment Upgrades Planned in Queen Anne / Westlake; 18/04/2018 – Moody’s Revises Outlook For Westlake To Positive; Affirms Baa3 Ratings; 13/03/2018 – Westlake Financial Partners with AUL; 29/05/2018 – Westlake Announces New Spot Insurance for Dealers

Toron Capital Markets Inc increased its stake in Ross Stores Inc (ROST) by 5.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toron Capital Markets Inc bought 11,033 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.15% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 220,312 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.51 million, up from 209,279 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toron Capital Markets Inc who had been investing in Ross Stores Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.67B market cap company. The stock increased 3.03% or $3.12 during the last trading session, reaching $106.02. About 3.69M shares traded or 55.73% up from the average. Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) has risen 14.32% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.89% the S&P500.

Midas Management Corp, which manages about $51.15 million and $234.09 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) by 8,777 shares to 5,392 shares, valued at $755,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 38 investors sold WLK shares while 78 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 34.05 million shares or 0.91% less from 34.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hsbc Public Ltd Liability holds 0% or 8,024 shares in its portfolio. Tower Rech Lc (Trc) owns 2,144 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Guggenheim Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK) for 19,140 shares. Northern Trust Corp accumulated 260,578 shares. Invesco Limited accumulated 0.01% or 260,383 shares. Envestnet Asset Management Inc stated it has 0% in Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK). Deutsche Comml Bank Ag invested 0.01% in Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK). Callahan Ltd Liability Company reported 7,800 shares. Asset Mngmt invested in 0.04% or 35,166 shares. Scout Investments Incorporated invested in 0.28% or 199,820 shares. Tortoise Cap Advsr Limited Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK) for 21 shares. Destination Wealth Management holds 5 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Agf Invests invested 0.01% in Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 26,300 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ameritas Inv Partners, a Nebraska-based fund reported 6,200 shares.

Toron Capital Markets Inc, which manages about $1.83B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Telus Corp (NYSE:TU) by 10,789 shares to 1.49M shares, valued at $55.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Deere & Co (NYSE:DE) by 9,217 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 126,069 shares, and cut its stake in Thomson Reuters Corp.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold ROST shares while 207 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 316.93 million shares or 4.52% less from 331.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Checchi Cap Advisers Limited Liability Co invested in 0.05% or 4,412 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management invested in 0.04% or 18,445 shares. Merian Global (Uk) holds 0.45% in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) or 527,254 shares. Magnetar Limited Liability Co reported 0.02% stake. Los Angeles Capital Mngmt And Equity stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST). Putnam Invests Ltd Liability Corporation owns 339,209 shares. Principal Group Inc has 0.07% invested in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) for 831,723 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 106,788 shares. Moreover, Nuwave Investment Mngmt Ltd has 0.46% invested in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST). Great West Life Assurance Communication Can holds 575,376 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Haverford Fin Svcs reported 2,750 shares stake. 44 were reported by Jnba Advsr. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt invested in 28,180 shares. Moreover, Stephens Mngmt Ltd Liability has 0.11% invested in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST). Hilltop Inc has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST).

