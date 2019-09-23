Midas Management Has Increased By $645,000 Its Lyondellbasell Industries Nv (LYB) Holding; Buckhead Community Bancorp (T)’s Sentiment Is 1.33

Midas Management Corp increased Lyondellbasell Industries Nv (LYB) stake by 27.27% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Midas Management Corp acquired 7,500 shares as Lyondellbasell Industries Nv (LYB)’s stock declined 3.21%. The Midas Management Corp holds 35,000 shares with $3.02 million value, up from 27,500 last quarter. Lyondellbasell Industries Nv now has $29.60 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $88.29. About 6.32M shares traded or 85.76% up from the average. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 23.30% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.30% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 23/05/2018 – Evonik to kick off methacrylates business sale via Barclays –; 14/03/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL, SUEZ BEGIN OPERATING PLASTICS RECYCLING VENTURE; 26/03/2018 – Lyondell Houston restarts large crude unit; 26/03/2018 – Lyondell Houston refinery large CDU operating normally; 24/05/2018 – BRASKEM: ODEBRECHT DENIES IT HAS RECEIVED LYONDELLBASELL OFFER; 10/04/2018 – AIR LIQUIDE AIRP.PA – CONSTRUCTION OF LYONDELLBASELL’S NEW PO/TBA PLANT EXPECTED TO BEGIN IN H2 2018 AND BE COMPLETED IN 2021; 22/03/2018 – LyondellBasell’s Houston Refinery Marks 100th Anniversary; 24/05/2018 – BRASKEM SAYS ODEBRECHT REITERATED ITS INTENTION OF MAINTAINING PRESENCE IN PETROCHEMICAL SECTOR – FILING; 27/04/2018 – LyondellBasell Raises Dividend to $1; 28/03/2018 – A SCHULMAN INC SHLM.O – IN LIGHT OF PENDING MERGER WITH LYONDELLBASELL, COMPANY HAS SUSPENDED ITS FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE

Buckhead Community Bancorp Inc (T) investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.12, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. The ratio has increased, as 785 investment professionals increased or opened new holdings, while 590 decreased and sold their stakes in Buckhead Community Bancorp Inc. The investment professionals in our database reported: 3.52 billion shares, up from 3.52 billion shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Buckhead Community Bancorp Inc in top ten holdings increased from 65 to 82 for an increase of 17. Sold All: 52 Reduced: 538 Increased: 664 New Position: 121.

Covenant Multifamily Offices Llc holds 17.84% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. for 2.43 million shares.

AT&T Inc. provides telecommunications and digital entertainment services. The company has market cap of $277.01 billion. The firm operates through four divisions: Business Solutions, Entertainment Group, Consumer Mobility, and International. It has a 15.99 P/E ratio. The Business Solutions segment offers wireless, fixed strategic, legacy voice and data, wireless equipment, and other services to business, governmental, and wholesale customers, as well as individual subscribers.

The stock increased 2.05% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $37.91. About 79.10M shares traded or 142.19% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (T) has risen 6.41% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 09/05/2018 – AT&T Wasn’t Aware of Cohen Controversy Until 2018 — Memo; 11/05/2018 – Cohen Episode Humbles AT&T’s Vaunted Washington Lobbying Corps; 27/03/2018 – DISH EXECUTIVE RESUMES TESTIMONY IN AT&T MERGER TRIAL; 15/05/2018 – AT&T INC – EXPECTS TO LAUNCH PREMIUM STREAMING EXPERIENCE THAT WILL COMPETE WITH TRADITIONAL LINEAR TV PRODUCTS FOR IN-HOME USE; 07/03/2018 – VRIO CORP – FOLLOWING OFFERING, AT&T WILL CONTROL MAJORITY OF COMBINED VOTING POWER TO ELECT DIRECTORS; 27/03/2018 – It’s Official: Public Safety’s Exclusive Communications Platform Comes to Life with Nationwide Launch of the FirstNet Dedicated; 12/04/2018 – QATAR BOND TRANCHES INCLUDE $3 BLN MATURING IN 2023, PRICED AT T PLUS 135 BASIS POINTS; 11/05/2018 – White House: AT&T’s payments to lawyer Michael Cohen ‘the definition of draining the swamp’; 11/05/2018 – Daily Beast: Not Just Michael Cohen: AT&T Hit Up Other Allies For Trump Intel; 15/05/2018 – AT&T Communications Union Seeks Tax Windfall Disclosure (Video)

Analysts await AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.94 EPS, up 4.44% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.9 per share. T’s profit will be $6.87 billion for 10.08 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual EPS reported by AT&T Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.62% EPS growth.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $57.54 million activity. AI INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS LLC had bought 764,501 shares worth $57.04 million on Thursday, August 29. $498,873 worth of LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) shares were bought by Patel Bhavesh V..

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 49 investors sold LYB shares while 241 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 215 raised stakes. 243.04 million shares or 2.05% less from 248.14 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.