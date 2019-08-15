Midas Management Has Decreased Its Stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group (DHIL) by $1.23 Million as Share Value Declined; Estabrook Capital Management Upped Stake in Biogen (BIIB) by $236.38 Million as Valuation Rose

Estabrook Capital Management increased its stake in Biogen Inc. (BIIB) by 11.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Estabrook Capital Management bought 1,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The institutional investor held 10,000 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.36 billion, up from 9,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Estabrook Capital Management who had been investing in Biogen Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.79% or $6.51 during the last trading session, reaching $226.72. About 1.39M shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 28.25% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 30/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Biogen escapes a compulsory license; could Ambien cause racist tweeting?; 20/04/2018 – DJ Biogen Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BIIB); 24/04/2018 – Biogen Reports Quarterly Revenues of $3.1 Billion; 01/05/2018 – BIOGEN & NEURIMMUNE REPORT OPTION EXERCISE; 23/04/2018 – New SPINRAZA® (nusinersen) Data Unveiled at AAN Annual Meeting Show Continued Improvement in Motor Function for Broad Age Rang; 17/05/2018 – Boston Business Journal: BREAKING: Biogen, Shire called out by @US_FDA for `gaming’ generic access rule; 14/03/2018 – Rydex Biotechnology Cuts Biogen; 20/04/2018 – Biogen to pay $1 billion to Ionis in new partnership; 23/04/2018 – BIOGEN: NEW SPINRAZA DATA UNVEILED AT AAN ANNUAL MEETING SHOW; 17/04/2018 – Biogen Presenting at Conference Apr 25

Midas Management Corp decreased its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. (DHIL) by 61.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Midas Management Corp sold 8,777 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.95% . The institutional investor held 5,392 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $755,000, down from 14,169 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Midas Management Corp who had been investing in Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $444.86 million market cap company. The stock decreased 4.05% or $5.47 during the last trading session, reaching $129.53. About 30,346 shares traded or 61.38% up from the average. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) has declined 22.55% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.55% the S&P500. Some Historical DHIL News: 02/05/2018 – Diamond Hill Inv Group 1Q EPS $3.72; 21/03/2018 Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for First Foundation, Internap, Mercantile Bank, Diamond Hill Investment Group; 02/05/2018 – Diamond Hill Inv Group 1Q Rev $37.8M; 29/05/2018 – Diamond Hill Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Diamond Hill Inv Group 1Q Net $13M; 04/04/2018 – Fran Skinner Joins Executive Leadership Team at Diamond Hill Capital Management; 20/04/2018 – DJ Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DHIL); 30/04/2018 – Diamond Hill Named A 2018 Top Workplace By Columbus CEO; 02/05/2018 – Diamond Hill Adds Texas Instruments, Exits Ford: 13F; 26/03/2018 – Diamond Hill Short-Interest Ratio Rises 75% to 8 Days

More notable recent Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: NTES, BIIB – Nasdaq” on June 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Biotech Stock Roundup: BIIB Q2 Earnings Top & CELG’s Otezla Label Expanded – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “5 Reasons Novartis Shareholders Aren’t Shaken – Nasdaq” on August 11, 2019. More interesting news about Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable Thursday Option Activity: SRPT, UNM, BIIB – Nasdaq” published on April 11, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Amgen (AMGN) Soars to 52-Week High, Time to Cash Out? – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Estabrook Capital Management, which manages about $1.18 billion and $603.39 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Texas Instruments Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) by 109 shares to 30,959 shares, valued at $3.28 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Waste Management Inc (NYSE:WM) by 60 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,543 shares, and cut its stake in Resideo Technologies Inc Com.

Since April 30, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $27.21 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 99 investors sold BIIB shares while 304 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 263 raised stakes. 163.29 million shares or 9.87% less from 181.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Connecticut-based Altrinsic Advisors Limited Liability Corporation has invested 1.18% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested in 67,986 shares. Heritage Wealth Advisors accumulated 2,118 shares or 0% of the stock. Hilton Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Mitsubishi Ufj And Bk has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Hussman Strategic has invested 0.58% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). South Dakota Investment Council holds 38,616 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Plante Moran Financial Advsr Limited Liability Corp accumulated 285 shares. Acg Wealth reported 12,808 shares. Rothschild And Asset Management Us Inc reported 0.4% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Sarissa Cap Mgmt Lp owns 524,658 shares. Gulf Intl Bankshares (Uk) Ltd holds 0.2% or 49,394 shares in its portfolio. Natixis Advisors LP invested in 0.12% or 59,257 shares. Banque Pictet Cie reported 0.14% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Wetherby Asset Mngmt Inc reported 0.13% stake.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.48 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 7 investors sold DHIL shares while 22 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 1.84 million shares or 4.49% less from 1.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mcf Advsr Ltd Liability Company reported 150 shares stake. Fifth Third Bancorp owns 12 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ameritas Invest Ptnrs reported 250 shares stake. Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership reported 308 shares. 64,916 are held by State Street. Moreover, Group Incorporated has 0% invested in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL). Vanguard Gru has 0% invested in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) for 161,359 shares. Prudential Financial invested in 1,940 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Swiss Retail Bank has 0% invested in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) for 5,954 shares. Fenimore Asset Mgmt Inc reported 79,613 shares stake. 4,888 are held by Jpmorgan Chase &. Davenport And Lc holds 0.01% or 3,415 shares in its portfolio. Morgan Stanley reported 7,529 shares. Amica Mutual Insurance has 0.65% invested in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL). Invesco Ltd invested in 0% or 6,219 shares.

More notable recent Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Could The Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful? – Yahoo Finance” on May 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Diamond Hill Investment Group: Best-In-Class Asset Manager – Seeking Alpha” published on November 02, 2018, Prnewswire.com published: “Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. Reports Results For Second Quarter 2019 – PRNewswire” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Honeywell (HON) Up 0.5% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AMAG) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 09, 2019.

Midas Management Corp, which manages about $51.15 million and $234.09M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Westlake Chemical Corp. (NYSE:WLK) by 17,300 shares to 42,800 shares, valued at $2.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Affiliated Managers Group Inc. (NYSE:AMG) by 16,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Te Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL).