Midas Management Has Decreased Holding in Diamond Hill Investment Group (DHIL) by $1.23 Million; Abbvie (ABBV) Holder 10-15 Associates Has Raised Holding

10-15 Associates Inc increased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 6.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 10-15 Associates Inc bought 8,471 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 140,370 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.31M, up from 131,899 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 10-15 Associates Inc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $96.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.90% or $1.95 during the last trading session, reaching $65.57. About 6.43M shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 24/04/2018 – Shire, Takeda reach breakthrough in $64 bln deal talks; 17/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech® Announces Collaboration with Merck and Northwestern University Combining Keytruda® and REOLYSIN® in a Ph; 11/04/2018 – MYLAN NV – CO, FUJIFILM KYOWA KIRIN BIOLOGICS EXPECT TO RECEIVE DECISION FROM EMA REGARDING MAA FOR PROPOSED BIOSIMILAR TO HUMIRA IN H2 2018; 07/05/2018 – PROVECTUS BIOPHARMACEUTICALS COMPLETES ENROLLMENT OF PHASE 1B TRIAL OF PV-10 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® IN PATIENTS WITH ME; 26/04/2018 – AbbVie Rises on Hepatitis C Beat, Alexion on Study: Health Wrap; 18/05/2018 – U.S. FDA – ISSUES ALERT ABOUT DECREASED SURVIVAL ASSOCIATED WITH THE USE OF KEYTRUDA (PEMBROLIZUMAB) OR TECENTRIQ (ATEZOLIZUMAB); 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN: PRECISE TERMS OF PACT WITH ABBVIE ARE CONFIDENTIAL; 22/03/2018 – AbbVie Announces Results from Phase 2 Study Evaluating Rovalpituzumab Tesirine (Rova-T) for Third-Line Treatment of Patients with DLL3-Expressing Relapsed/Refractory Small Cell Lung Cancer; 05/04/2018 – AbbVie to Grant Patent Licenses in Europe on Country-By-Country Basis; 30/04/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s sBLA for KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Combination with Pemetrexed (ALIMTA®) and

Midas Management Corp decreased its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. (DHIL) by 61.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Midas Management Corp sold 8,777 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.95% . The institutional investor held 5,392 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $755,000, down from 14,169 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Midas Management Corp who had been investing in Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $437.69 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $127.44. About 34,682 shares traded or 74.25% up from the average. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) has declined 22.55% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.55% the S&P500. Some Historical DHIL News: 04/04/2018 – Fran Skinner Joins Executive Leadership Team at Diamond Hill Capital Management; 20/04/2018 – DJ Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DHIL); 29/05/2018 – Diamond Hill Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Diamond Hill Inv Group 1Q Net $13M; 26/03/2018 – Diamond Hill Short-Interest Ratio Rises 75% to 8 Days; 02/05/2018 – Diamond Hill Adds Texas Instruments, Exits Ford: 13F; 21/03/2018 Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for First Foundation, Internap, Mercantile Bank, Diamond Hill Investment Group; 02/05/2018 – Diamond Hill Inv Group 1Q EPS $3.72; 17/05/2018 – Ric Dillon To Retire As Portfolio Manager For Diamond Hill Capital Management; 02/05/2018 – Diamond Hill Inv Group 1Q Rev $37.8M

More notable recent AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “AbbVie Q2 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “FDA OKs AbbVie’s Rinvoq rheumatoid arthritis; shares up 2% – Seeking Alpha” published on August 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s What You Should Know About AbbVie Inc.’s (NYSE:ABBV) 6.3% Dividend Yield – Yahoo Finance” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “AbbVie prices Rinvoq at $59K/year – Seeking Alpha” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “What Investors Are Missing About AbbVie – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 20, 2019.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 10 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $13.96 million activity. CHASE WILLIAM J bought $2.05M worth of stock or 30,400 shares. The insider Gosebruch Henry O bought 30,000 shares worth $2.02 million. Shares for $776,250 were bought by AUSTIN ROXANNE S on Wednesday, June 26. The insider RAPP EDWARD J bought $504,750.

10-15 Associates Inc, which manages about $592.54M and $465.48 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VGK) by 45,660 shares to 24,280 shares, valued at $1.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 6,192 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 163,248 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bessemer Secs Ltd Co holds 6,050 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Delta Asset Management Ltd Liability Tn stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Shelter Mutual Insurance holds 73,500 shares. Campbell And Adviser Ltd Company reported 0.15% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Parsec Fincl Mgmt Inc, a North Carolina-based fund reported 12,608 shares. Archford Strategies Ltd stated it has 27,397 shares or 0.81% of all its holdings. Adams Asset invested 0.75% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Glenmede Tru Com Na reported 1.15 million shares or 0.42% of all its holdings. The California-based Huber Mgmt Limited Liability Com has invested 0.12% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Bridges Invest Inc, a Nebraska-based fund reported 126,793 shares. Mairs & Power Inc reported 84,596 shares. Kanawha Capital Management Ltd Liability Com holds 1.71% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 151,187 shares. Stewart & Patten Limited Liability Co invested in 0.22% or 14,901 shares. Pacific Glob Investment Mngmt reported 0.47% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Hite Hedge Asset Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 2,560 shares or 0.03% of the stock.

Midas Management Corp, which manages about $51.15 million and $234.09M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Te Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 11,800 shares to 43,800 shares, valued at $3.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 13,650 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,650 shares, and has risen its stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.48 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 7 investors sold DHIL shares while 22 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 1.84 million shares or 4.49% less from 1.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Can stated it has 359 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership holds 3,903 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Deutsche Savings Bank Ag stated it has 5,948 shares or 0% of all its holdings. New York-based Fenimore Asset Management Incorporated has invested 0.41% in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL). Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt has invested 0% in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL). Fmr Llc reported 0% stake. 83,542 are held by Barr E S And. Barclays Pcl owns 1,216 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase & has invested 0% in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL). Midas Management owns 5,392 shares. Moreover, Citigroup has 0% invested in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) for 826 shares. Legal General Grp Public Limited Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL). Victory Cap has 0% invested in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) for 7,763 shares. 8,213 were accumulated by Aperio Grp Inc Ltd Liability Co. Principal Financial Gru holds 0% in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) or 1,599 shares.