Midas Management Has Decreased Diamond Hill Investment Group (DHIL) Position as Share Value Declined; As Cvs (CVS) Stock Price Declined, Valicenti Advisory Services Has Raised Its Position

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc increased its stake in Cvs Corp (CVS) by 27.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc bought 18,152 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 85,164 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.59M, up from 67,012 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Cvs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $80.42B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $61.83. About 7.34M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500.

Midas Management Corp decreased its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. (DHIL) by 61.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Midas Management Corp sold 8,777 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.95% . The institutional investor held 5,392 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $755,000, down from 14,169 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Midas Management Corp who had been investing in Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $436.18 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $127. About 23,342 shares traded or 22.25% up from the average. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) has declined 22.55% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.55% the S&P500. Some Historical DHIL News: 17/05/2018 – Ric Dillon To Retire As Portfolio Manager For Diamond Hill Capital Management

Midas Management Corp, which manages about $51.15M and $234.09M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) by 60,000 shares to 95,000 shares, valued at $3.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Westlake Chemical Corp. (NYSE:WLK) by 17,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 42,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB).

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc, which manages about $376.66M and $209.35 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 48,537 shares to 58,561 shares, valued at $3.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Allergan Inc by 2,130 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,985 shares, and cut its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW).

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.68 million activity. LUDWIG EDWARD J had bought 2,000 shares worth $105,600. DORMAN DAVID W bought 9,600 shares worth $506,016. BROWN C DAVID II had bought 10,000 shares worth $531,800 on Monday, March 11.