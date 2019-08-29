Midas Management Has Cut Its Diamond Hill Investment Group (DHIL) Stake by $1.23 Million; Market Valuation Declined; Barton Investment Management Upped Air Lease (AL) Position by $1.17 Million as Share Value Rose

Barton Investment Management increased its stake in Air Lease Corp (AL) by 6.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barton Investment Management bought 34,357 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.43% . The institutional investor held 566,752 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.47 million, up from 532,395 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barton Investment Management who had been investing in Air Lease Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.47B market cap company. The stock increased 3.17% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $39.99. About 641,826 shares traded. Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) has declined 3.40% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AL News: 09/04/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – ANNOUNCED A MEDIUM-TERM LEASE AGREEMENT WITH Hl FLY (PORTUGAL) FOR ONE ROLLS-ROYCE TRENT 7000-POWERED AIRBUS A330-900NEO AIRCRAFT; 03/04/2018 – Boeing, Air Lease Corporation Sign Order for Eight 737 MAX Airplanes; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE: RUSSIA ACCOUNTS FOR 3% OF BOOK VALUE OF FLEET; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE WOULD CONSIDER ASSET PURCHASES FROM OTHER LESSORS; 10/05/2018 – Air Lease 1Q Rev $381.2M; 17/05/2018 – Air Lease Corporation Announces Delivery of Boeing 737 MAX 8 Aircraft with Travel Service; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE TARGETING AIRCRAFT SALES FOR 2H 2018: PLUEGER; 17/05/2018 – Air Lease Corp Announces Delivery of Boeing 737 MAX 8 Aircraft With Travel Service; 03/04/2018 – BOEING, AIR LEASE SIGN ORDER FOR EIGHT 737 MAX AIRPLANES; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE SEEING RENEWED AIRLINE FOCUS ON RISING FUEL COSTS

Midas Management Corp decreased its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. (DHIL) by 61.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Midas Management Corp sold 8,777 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.95% . The institutional investor held 5,392 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $755,000, down from 14,169 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Midas Management Corp who had been investing in Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $455.10M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $132.51. About 12,019 shares traded. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) has declined 22.55% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.55% the S&P500. Some Historical DHIL News: 30/04/2018 – Diamond Hill Named A 2018 Top Workplace By Columbus CEO; 02/05/2018 – Diamond Hill Inv Group 1Q EPS $3.72; 04/04/2018 – Fran Skinner Joins Executive Leadership Team at Diamond Hill Capital Management; 26/03/2018 – Diamond Hill Short-Interest Ratio Rises 75% to 8 Days; 02/05/2018 – Diamond Hill Inv Group 1Q Rev $37.8M; 21/03/2018 Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for First Foundation, Internap, Mercantile Bank, Diamond Hill Investment Group; 29/05/2018 – Diamond Hill Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Diamond Hill Adds Texas Instruments, Exits Ford: 13F; 17/05/2018 – Ric Dillon To Retire As Portfolio Manager For Diamond Hill Capital Management; 02/05/2018 – Diamond Hill Inv Group 1Q Net $13M

Midas Management Corp, which manages about $51.15M and $234.09M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 10,500 shares to 82,500 shares, valued at $2.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Acuity Brands Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 10,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27,600 shares, and has risen its stake in Te Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.48 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 7 investors sold DHIL shares while 22 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 1.84 million shares or 4.49% less from 1.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aqr Management Ltd stated it has 12,760 shares. Barr E S & reported 83,542 shares. Legal And General Public Ltd Llc, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 688 shares. Amica Mutual Insurance accumulated 0.65% or 37,000 shares. Swiss National Bank & Trust accumulated 5,954 shares. Davenport Limited Liability Co reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL). Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp owns 0.01% invested in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) for 129,834 shares. Camarda Finance invested in 9 shares. Johnson Inv Counsel Inc holds 0.02% in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) or 5,513 shares. Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL). Morgan Stanley invested in 7,529 shares. Epoch Invest Inc invested in 67,360 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can owns 359 shares for 0% of their portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 4,997 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Strs Ohio has 4,200 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

More important recent Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Diamond Hill names new CEO – Columbus Business First” on July 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com published article titled: “What Did Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:DHIL) CEO Take Home Last Year? – Yahoo Finance”, Nasdaq.com published: “Validea Warren Buffett Strategy Daily Upgrade Report – 8/2/2019 – Nasdaq” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) was released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Could The Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 02, 2019.