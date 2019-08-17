Midas Management Has Cut Holding in Diamond Hill Investment Group (DHIL) as Stock Price Declined; As Cvs Health (CVS) Stock Declined, Holder Salem Capital Management Decreased by $349,800 Its Holding

Midas Management Corp decreased its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. (DHIL) by 61.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Midas Management Corp sold 8,777 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.95% . The institutional investor held 5,392 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $755,000, down from 14,169 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Midas Management Corp who had been investing in Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $443.35 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $129.09. About 34,061 shares traded or 77.55% up from the average. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) has declined 22.55% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.55% the S&P500. Some Historical DHIL News: 21/03/2018 Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for First Foundation, Internap, Mercantile Bank, Diamond Hill Investment Group

Salem Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corporation (CVS) by 48.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salem Capital Management Inc sold 6,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 7,045 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $380,000, down from 13,645 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $78.39B market cap company. The stock increased 2.45% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $60.28. About 9.64 million shares traded or 13.93% up from the average. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 06/03/2018 – CVS Starts Blockbuster Debt Sale to Fund $68 Billion Aetna Deal; 14/03/2018 – CVS HEALTH CORP CVS.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.50/SHR; 13/04/2018 – CVS HEALTH NAMES MUNK ASSOCIATE CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER; 02/05/2018 – CVS 1Q ADJ. EPS $1.48, EST. $1.41, AFFIRMS YEAR ADJ. EPS VIEW; 11/04/2018 – CVS Health Fights Back on High Cost Drugs by Launching Industry’s Most Comprehensive Approach to Saving Patients Money; 11/04/2018 – The plan will first be available to those using CVS’ pharmacy benefit manager Caremark; 02/05/2018 – CVS SEES FY ADJ EPS $6.87 TO $7.08, SAW $1.88 TO $1.92; 15/03/2018 – CVS Health Applauds New Legislation to Better lnform Pharmacy Choices; 04/04/2018 – CVS HEALTH PLANS TO FOCUS ON KIDNEY CARE & DIALYSIS TREATMENT; 13/03/2018 – CVS, Aetna shareholders approve drugstore’s acquisition of health insurer

Salem Capital Management Inc, which manages about $369.02 million and $184.85 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jp Morgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5,175 shares to 29,789 shares, valued at $3.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in At & T Corp. (NYSE:T) by 22,936 shares in the quarter, for a total of 149,268 shares, and has risen its stake in Wells Fargo Co. (NYSE:WFC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Walter Keenan Financial Consulting Company Mi Adv holds 0.63% or 26,350 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv holds 0.11% or 558,429 shares. 278,178 are held by Farmers Merchants Invests. Scott And Selber owns 33,725 shares. Pentwater Capital Mgmt LP has 14,376 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Fjarde Ap reported 443,800 shares stake. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Lc has 0.18% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Louisiana State Employees Retirement holds 0.18% or 68,500 shares in its portfolio. Parsec Financial Management holds 1.03% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) or 301,679 shares. Mechanics Commercial Bank Trust Department holds 0.59% or 47,864 shares in its portfolio. Dynamic Mngmt Limited holds 1.44% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 7,362 shares. Oppenheimer owns 0.26% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 178,625 shares. Putnam Fl Inv Company has invested 0.4% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Jbf Capital holds 0.26% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 26,650 shares. Boston Advsrs Limited Liability invested in 0.41% or 147,594 shares.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 sales for $1.68 million activity. AGUIRRE FERNANDO bought $198,769 worth of stock or 3,410 shares. On Friday, March 8 the insider DORMAN DAVID W bought $506,016. 10,000 shares valued at $531,800 were bought by BROWN C DAVID II on Monday, March 11.

Midas Management Corp, which manages about $51.15M and $234.09M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Acuity Brands Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 10,600 shares to 27,600 shares, valued at $3.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) by 60,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 95,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Te Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL).

