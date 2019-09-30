Midas Management Has Boosted By $645,000 Its Lyondellbasell Industries Nv (LYB) Position; Kennedy Capital Management Lowered Moelis & Co. Class A (MC) Stake

Midas Management Corp increased Lyondellbasell Industries Nv (LYB) stake by 27.27% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Midas Management Corp acquired 7,500 shares as Lyondellbasell Industries Nv (LYB)’s stock declined 3.21%. The Midas Management Corp holds 35,000 shares with $3.02 million value, up from 27,500 last quarter. Lyondellbasell Industries Nv now has $30.08B valuation. The stock increased 1.14% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $89.71. About 1.04M shares traded. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 23.30% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.30% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 15/03/2018 – LyondellBasell and the Astros Foundation Complete Enhancements to Four Youth Softball Fields in La Porte, Texas; 21/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Bayport Complex Receives Prestigious Safety Award; 27/04/2018 – LyondellBasell 1Q Net $1.23B; 24/04/2018 – LyondellBasell Bond Trading 7x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 26/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Reports Operational Snag at Houston Refinery; 27/04/2018 – LyondellBasell 1Q EPS $3.11; 08/05/2018 – LYB: US ETHYLENE IS REGIONAL MARKET, POLYETHYLENE IS GLOBAL; 16/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Sees $150M Run-Rate Cost Synergies Witin 2 Years of Acquisition of A. Schulma; 22/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Announces Unconditional Antitrust Clearance From Chinese State Admin of Market Regulation; 24/05/2018 – BRASKEM: ODEBRECHT DENIES IT HAS RECEIVED LYONDELLBASELL OFFER

Kennedy Capital Management Inc decreased Moelis & Co. Class A (MC) stake by 19.57% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Kennedy Capital Management Inc sold 12,027 shares as Moelis & Co. Class A (MC)’s stock declined 4.83%. The Kennedy Capital Management Inc holds 49,442 shares with $1.73M value, down from 61,469 last quarter. Moelis & Co. Class A now has $1.62B valuation. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $32.86. About 197,901 shares traded. Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) has declined 37.83% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MC News: 03/04/2018 – La Colombe Said to Hire Moelis in Bid for $1 Billion Valuation; 22/03/2018 – MOELIS HIRES MORGAN STANLEY’S THOMPSON FOR HEALTH-CARE DEALS; 27/05/2018 – MOELIS AUSTRALIA SEES 1H UNDERLYING EPS AT 9.4 AUST. CENTS; 29/05/2018 – MOELIS AUSTRALIA SAYS SALE LESS THAN 8% OF OVERALL EXEC HOLDING; 19/03/2018 – MEDIWOUND LTD – BOARD HAS RETAINED MOELIS & COMPANY LLC TO ASSIST US IN EVALUATION OF POTENTIAL OPPORTUNITY; 23/04/2018 – Moelis & 1Q Net $33.3M; 23/04/2018 – Moelis & 1Q Adj EPS 84c; 13/05/2018 – Adnoc Drilling Said to Hold Talks About Baker Hughes Partnership; 23/04/2018 – MOELIS & CO 1Q ADJ EPS 84C, EST. 71C; 01/05/2018 – MOELIS’S MAHMOODZADEGAN SAYS PE MORE IMPORTANT THAN EVER IN M&A

Kennedy Capital Management Inc increased Newpark Resources Inc (NYSE:NR) stake by 46,835 shares to 447,158 valued at $3.32 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Midland States Bancorp Inc stake by 48,658 shares and now owns 198,658 shares. America’s Car (NASDAQ:CRMT) was raised too.

More notable recent Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “MC Digital Realty to buy another plot of land in Tokyo – Seeking Alpha” on September 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does Moelis (NYSE:MC) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Don’t Race Out To Buy Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Just Because It’s Going Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 04, 2019. More interesting news about Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Moelis & Company (MC) Reduces Ownership Interest in Moelis Australia Limited – StreetInsider.com” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Can Impact Your Portfolio Volatility – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 06, 2019.

Among 4 analysts covering Moelis \u0026 Co (NYSE:MC), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Moelis \u0026 Co has $50 highest and $3900 lowest target. $43.50’s average target is 32.38% above currents $32.86 stock price. Moelis \u0026 Co had 8 analyst reports since April 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Buckingham Research with “Buy” on Thursday, July 11. JMP Securities maintained the stock with “Market Outperform” rating in Monday, April 8 report. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by Wood on Wednesday, July 31. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Monday, July 8 by Morgan Stanley.

Analysts await Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $0.61 EPS, down 1.61% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.62 per share. MC’s profit will be $30.02M for 13.47 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.56 actual EPS reported by Moelis & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.93% EPS growth.

More notable recent LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Best Stocks for 2019: LYB Is a Stock for the Next Five Years – Investorplace.com” on September 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Lyondell’s Houston refinery continues demolition program – Reuters – Seeking Alpha” published on September 11, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Enterprise to Build PDH 2 Plant; Supported by Long-term Agreements With LyondellBasell – Business Wire” on September 26, 2019. More interesting news about LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “LyondellBasell in MOU for $12B Chinese chemical investment – report – Seeking Alpha” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Amazon, Alibaba And Peloton In Focus – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 49 investors sold LYB shares while 241 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 215 raised stakes. 243.04 million shares or 2.05% less from 248.14 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 326,701 are owned by Susquehanna Intll Gp Ltd Liability Partnership. Ww reported 0.38% stake. Boston Ptnrs reported 23,514 shares stake. Andra Ap accumulated 56,600 shares. Martingale Asset Mngmt LP invested 0.24% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Fiduciary Trust has 38,173 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. 27,929 were accumulated by Johnson Fincl Group Inc. Tiverton Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 75,117 shares. Intrust Bancorporation Na has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Laurion Capital Mgmt Lp owns 549,978 shares or 0.47% of their US portfolio. Sterling Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 93,680 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Moreover, Cincinnati Casualty Company has 1.17% invested in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Albion Group Ut invested in 0.03% or 2,600 shares. Stifel Fincl invested in 0.07% or 325,274 shares. Navellier Assoc Inc accumulated 7,129 shares.

Among 5 analysts covering LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. LyondellBasell Industries has $113 highest and $8500 lowest target. $88.60’s average target is -1.24% below currents $89.71 stock price. LyondellBasell Industries had 14 analyst reports since April 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) earned “Neutral” rating by Nomura on Monday, July 22. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy” on Monday, August 5. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Thursday, September 26 with “Buy”. BMO Capital Markets maintained LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) on Monday, August 5 with “Market Perform” rating. Nomura maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $9100 target in Monday, August 5 report. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Thursday, July 11 by UBS. The stock of LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, April 15 by Nomura. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Nomura on Wednesday, September 18. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of LYB in report on Monday, August 5 with “Overweight” rating.