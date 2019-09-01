Midas Management Decreased Position in Diamond Hill Investment Group (DHIL) by $1.23 Million; Shareholder Hillman Co Has Raised Mercadolibre (MELI) Stake

Midas Management Corp decreased its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. (DHIL) by 61.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Midas Management Corp sold 8,777 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.95% . The institutional investor held 5,392 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $755,000, down from 14,169 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Midas Management Corp who had been investing in Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $455.27M market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $134.9. About 8,833 shares traded. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) has declined 22.55% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.55% the S&P500. Some Historical DHIL News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DHIL); 21/03/2018 Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for First Foundation, Internap, Mercantile Bank, Diamond Hill Investment Group; 02/05/2018 – Diamond Hill Inv Group 1Q Net $13M; 02/05/2018 – Diamond Hill Adds Texas Instruments, Exits Ford: 13F; 02/05/2018 – Diamond Hill Inv Group 1Q EPS $3.72; 30/04/2018 – Diamond Hill Named A 2018 Top Workplace By Columbus CEO; 29/05/2018 – Diamond Hill Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – Ric Dillon To Retire As Portfolio Manager For Diamond Hill Capital Management; 26/03/2018 – Diamond Hill Short-Interest Ratio Rises 75% to 8 Days; 04/04/2018 – Fran Skinner Joins Executive Leadership Team at Diamond Hill Capital Management

Hillman Co increased its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (MELI) by 1.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hillman Co bought 848 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.20% . The institutional investor held 72,642 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.88 million, up from 71,794 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hillman Co who had been investing in Mercadolibre Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.26B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $594.01. About 281,798 shares traded. MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) has risen 81.04% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 81.04% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.37, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold MELI shares while 113 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 60.23 million shares or 59.30% more from 37.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ubs Asset Management Americas owns 0% invested in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) for 115,023 shares. Ardevora Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 96,414 shares or 1.28% of the stock. Captrust holds 95 shares. 62,448 were reported by Asset Mgmt One. 5,289 were reported by Moody Financial Bank Tru Division. Los Angeles & Equity Incorporated, a California-based fund reported 1,000 shares. Comerica Bancshares holds 0% of its portfolio in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) for 795 shares. Atria Limited stated it has 0.03% in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Suntrust Banks reported 658 shares. Hsbc Public Limited invested 0.01% of its portfolio in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Sandy Spring Commercial Bank reported 45 shares. Voloridge Invest Management Limited Company reported 0.36% of its portfolio in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Bingham Osborn Scarborough Limited Co holds 476 shares. Marathon Trading Mngmt reported 0.03% in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Td Asset Management has invested 0.01% in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI).

Hillman Co, which manages about $225.72 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Smartsheet Inc by 113,671 shares to 46,285 shares, valued at $1.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “MercadoLibre (MELI) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week’s Release – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “PayPal Is Still a Buy, Despite Its Recent Revenue Miss – Nasdaq” published on August 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet? – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) were released by: Marketwatch.com and their article: “Here are 2019â€™s biggest stock market winners and losers in the Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq – MarketWatch” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: JD, MELI – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 15, 2019.

More notable recent Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Diamond Hill names new CEO – Columbus Business First” on July 10, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. Reports Results For Second Quarter 2019 – PRNewswire” published on July 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AMAG) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on May 09, 2019. More interesting news about Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Diamond Hill Investment Group: Best-In-Class Asset Manager – Seeking Alpha” published on November 02, 2018 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Goldcorp Special Dividend Is Capital Allocation at Its Finest – Investorplace.com” with publication date: March 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.48 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 7 investors sold DHIL shares while 22 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 1.84 million shares or 4.49% less from 1.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. American Group holds 0% or 2,082 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Kistler has 0% invested in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) for 38 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership reported 0% of its portfolio in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL). Ftb Advsrs has 0% invested in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) for 49 shares. Motley Fool Asset Mngmt Limited Com has invested 0.66% in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL). Renaissance Technologies Ltd Company invested in 0.02% or 121,733 shares. Strs Ohio has invested 0% in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL). Northern Tru Corporation, a Illinois-based fund reported 44,713 shares. Citigroup owns 0% invested in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) for 826 shares. Barr E S And reported 83,542 shares. Punch Associates Mngmt owns 0.16% invested in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) for 13,600 shares. Camelot Portfolios Limited Com accumulated 0.1% or 1,795 shares. Secor Cap Advsr LP accumulated 1,727 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Amica Retiree Med Trust invested in 4,949 shares or 0.61% of the stock. Tiaa Cref Limited Liability Corporation invested 0% in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL).