Midas Management Decreased Diamond Hill Investment Group (DHIL) Stake by $1.23 Million as Share Value Declined; As Biogen (BIIB) Share Value Rose, Meritage Portfolio Management Has Raised Position by $1.15 Million

Meritage Portfolio Management increased its stake in Biogen Inc (BIIB) by 28.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meritage Portfolio Management bought 4,886 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The institutional investor held 21,784 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.15 million, up from 16,898 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management who had been investing in Biogen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $2.5 during the last trading session, reaching $232.5. About 652,580 shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 28.25% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 02/05/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb and Biogen Are the Pharmas Most Trusted by Doctors, Study Finds; 17/05/2018 – Boston Business Journal: BREAKING: Biogen, Shire called out by @US_FDA for `gaming’ generic access rule; 20/04/2018 – Biogen May Pay Milestone Payments, License Fees and Royalties on Net Sales; 31/05/2018 – Biogen Appoints Daniel Karp as EVP, Corporate Development; 24/04/2018 – Biogen Idec 1Q Adj EPS $6.05; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN 1Q TECFIDERA REV. $986.9M, EST. $1.01B; 07/03/2018 – EMA- EMA RECOMMENDATION FOLLOWING 12 REPORTS OF SERIOUS INFLAMMATORY BRAIN DISORDERS WORLDWIDE, INCLUDING ENCEPHALITIS AND MENINGOENCEPHALITIS; 20/04/2018 – BIOGEN WILL PAY IONIS $1B IN CASH; 20/04/2018 – Biogen and Ionis Expand Strategic Collaboration to Develop Drug Candidates for a Broad Range of Neurological Diseases; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN 1Q ADJ EPS $6.05, EST. $5.92

Midas Management Corp decreased its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. (DHIL) by 61.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Midas Management Corp sold 8,777 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.95% . The institutional investor held 5,392 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $755,000, down from 14,169 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Midas Management Corp who had been investing in Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $469.38M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $136.16. About 3,828 shares traded. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) has declined 22.55% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.55% the S&P500. Some Historical DHIL News: 21/03/2018 Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for First Foundation, Internap, Mercantile Bank, Diamond Hill Investment Group; 02/05/2018 – Diamond Hill Inv Group 1Q EPS $3.72; 29/05/2018 – Diamond Hill Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Diamond Hill Inv Group 1Q Net $13M; 04/04/2018 – Fran Skinner Joins Executive Leadership Team at Diamond Hill Capital Management; 17/05/2018 – Ric Dillon To Retire As Portfolio Manager For Diamond Hill Capital Management; 02/05/2018 – Diamond Hill Adds Texas Instruments, Exits Ford: 13F; 30/04/2018 – Diamond Hill Named A 2018 Top Workplace By Columbus CEO; 02/05/2018 – Diamond Hill Inv Group 1Q Rev $37.8M; 26/03/2018 – Diamond Hill Short-Interest Ratio Rises 75% to 8 Days

Meritage Portfolio Management, which manages about $1.31 billion and $986.79 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cigna Corp by 25,268 shares to 33,211 shares, valued at $5.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Value Etf (VTV) by 264,095 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 90,717 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab Us Large (SCHG).

More notable recent Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Biogen Stock Tanked in March – Nasdaq” on April 04, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Biogen (BIIB) Beats on Q1 Earnings, Spinraza Drives Sales – Nasdaq” published on April 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Health Care Sector Update for 03/21/2019: BIIB, OGEN, NVCN, JNJ, PFE, ABT, MRK, AMGN – Nasdaq” on March 21, 2019. More interesting news about Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Novartis’ (NVS) MS Drug Achieves Goals in Late-Stage Studies – Nasdaq” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Will Biogen (BIIB) Beat Estimates Again in Its Next Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 02, 2019.

Since April 30, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $27.21 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 99 investors sold BIIB shares while 304 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 263 raised stakes. 163.29 million shares or 9.87% less from 181.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pnc Service Group Inc holds 0.03% or 135,785 shares in its portfolio. Optimum Investment holds 0.04% or 505 shares. Piedmont Invest Incorporated owns 23,763 shares. Wetherby Asset Management reported 4,290 shares. Caprock Gp Incorporated owns 3,236 shares. Aqr Mgmt Ltd Com reported 4.22 million shares or 1.05% of all its holdings. The Wisconsin-based Sva Plumb Wealth Ltd Liability has invested 0.03% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Moreover, Lsv Asset has 0.35% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 922,914 shares. Pzena Investment Mgmt Limited Com invested 0% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Edgemoor Invest Advsrs has 1,100 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Utah Retirement owns 0.17% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 37,115 shares. Verition Fund Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.03% or 3,152 shares. Korea Inv Corporation accumulated 176,803 shares or 0.19% of the stock. The Illinois-based First Trust Advsr LP has invested 0.19% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Everence Capital Mngmt has invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.48 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.42, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 7 investors sold DHIL shares while 22 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 1.84 million shares or 4.49% less from 1.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citigroup has 826 shares. Jpmorgan Chase invested in 4,888 shares. Motley Fool Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com accumulated 40,808 shares or 0.66% of the stock. 4,200 were reported by Strs Ohio. Dimensional Fund LP holds 129,834 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Aqr Mngmt Llc reported 0% of its portfolio in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL). Meeder Asset Management reported 1,509 shares. Amica Retiree Trust owns 0.61% invested in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) for 4,949 shares. Mcf Limited Com reported 150 shares stake. Morgan Stanley owns 0% invested in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) for 7,529 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership owns 308 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Principal Group Incorporated, Iowa-based fund reported 1,599 shares. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 2,012 shares or 0% of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0% or 4,940 shares. Aperio Gru Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0% in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL).

More notable recent Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Goldcorp Special Dividend Is Capital Allocation at Its Finest – Investorplace.com” on March 29, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Diamond Hill Appoints New Board Members And Announces Ric Dillon’s Retirement As Board Chairman – PRNewswire” published on February 22, 2019, Fool.com published: “Diamond Hill Investment Group Weathers Market Headwinds – The Motley Fool” on May 04, 2018. More interesting news about Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AMAG) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Could The Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 02, 2019.