Midas Management Cut Position in Diamond Hill Investment Group (DHIL) by $1.23 Million; Berkshire Asset Management Holding in Pnc (PNC) Has Lifted by $982,344

Berkshire Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Pnc (PNC) by 4.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Berkshire Asset Management Llc bought 8,052 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.69% . The hedge fund held 200,832 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.63 million, up from 192,780 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Berkshire Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Pnc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $58.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $132.34. About 2.02 million shares traded or 15.13% up from the average. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 1.69% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500.

Midas Management Corp decreased its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. (DHIL) by 61.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Midas Management Corp sold 8,777 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.95% . The institutional investor held 5,392 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $755,000, down from 14,169 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Midas Management Corp who had been investing in Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $471.06M market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $137.6. About 12,859 shares traded. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) has declined 22.55% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.55% the S&P500. Some Historical DHIL News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DHIL); 04/04/2018 – Fran Skinner Joins Executive Leadership Team at Diamond Hill Capital Management; 17/05/2018 – Ric Dillon To Retire As Portfolio Manager For Diamond Hill Capital Management; 02/05/2018 – Diamond Hill Inv Group 1Q Rev $37.8M; 21/03/2018 Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for First Foundation, Internap, Mercantile Bank, Diamond Hill Investment Group; 29/05/2018 – Diamond Hill Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/03/2018 – Diamond Hill Short-Interest Ratio Rises 75% to 8 Days; 02/05/2018 – Diamond Hill Inv Group 1Q Net $13M; 02/05/2018 – Diamond Hill Adds Texas Instruments, Exits Ford: 13F; 02/05/2018 – Diamond Hill Inv Group 1Q EPS $3.72

Since February 21, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $62,844 activity.

Berkshire Asset Management Llc, which manages about $867.20 million and $1.18 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Russell 1000 Value (IWD) by 2,500 shares to 29,761 shares, valued at $3.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aflac (NYSE:AFL) by 9,554 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,618 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab Us Mid Cap (SCHM).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold PNC shares while 355 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 271 raised stakes. 353.96 million shares or 3.53% less from 366.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jarislowsky Fraser accumulated 2,016 shares. Rnc Mngmt Ltd Com has 10,244 shares. First Manhattan has 81,919 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Waddell Reed Fin Incorporated, a Kansas-based fund reported 382,208 shares. Tiverton Asset Ltd Liability Co owns 17,104 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Park Avenue Ltd Liability Company stated it has 8,186 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Ballentine Prns Ltd Com holds 0.07% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 11,703 shares. Cardinal Capital, a Manitoba – Canada-based fund reported 124,360 shares. Saturna Capital Corporation invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Us Fincl Bank De invested in 519,628 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management Lc holds 0.31% or 12,403 shares. Northern Tru owns 5.19 million shares. Shine Advisory Incorporated holds 382 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Smithfield Trust invested in 0.3% or 22,913 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems reported 652,951 shares.

Midas Management Corp, which manages about $51.15 million and $234.09 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Packaging Corp. Of America (NYSE:PKG) by 5,200 shares to 29,200 shares, valued at $2.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Prudential Financial Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 3,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 36,200 shares, and has risen its stake in At&T Inc. (NYSE:T).