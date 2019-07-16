Midas Management Continues to Hold Stake in Affiliated Managers Group (AMG); Cerner (CERN) Stock Price Rose While Panagora Asset Management Has Cut by $18.52 Million Its Holding

Panagora Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Cerner Corp (CERN) by 24.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Panagora Asset Management Inc sold 324,886 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.55% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.01 million shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.96 million, down from 1.34 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Cerner Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.73% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $74.51. About 1.30M shares traded. Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) has risen 16.22% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.79% the S&P500. Some Historical CERN News: 02/05/2018 – Cerner Sees 2Q Rev $1.31-$1.36B; 02/04/2018 – Illinois Rural Community Care Organization Selects Cerner HealtheIntent to Help Manage Medicare Claims for ACO; 16/05/2018 – Crisp Regional Health, Inc. Selects Cerner Integrated EHR to Support Improved Patient Care; 02/05/2018 – Cerner 1Q Net $160M; 02/05/2018 – CERNER SEES FY REV. $5.33B TO $5.45B, EST. $5.52B; 03/04/2018 – ARMCO Partners Continues to Expand; 02/05/2018 – Cerner 1Q Rev $1.29B; 17/05/2018 – Frank Konkel: #Breaking: @DeptVetAffairs Signs $10 Billion Health Records Contract With Cerner; 13/04/2018 – Cerner, AANAC Award Nursing Assistant of the Year Scholarship; 07/05/2018 – Capital Region Medical Center Selects Cerner Enterprisewide Health IT System

Midas Management Corp increased its stake in Affiliated Managers Group Inc. (AMG) by 1333.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Midas Management Corp bought 16,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.32% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 17,200 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.84 million, up from 1,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Midas Management Corp who had been investing in Affiliated Managers Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $88.24. About 227,806 shares traded. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) has declined 45.01% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.44% the S&P500. Some Historical AMG News: 29/05/2018 – AMG Names Dalton as CEO Replacing Longtime Leader Sean Healey; 11/04/2018 – AFFILIATED MANAGERS GROUP INC AMG.N : KBW CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 29/05/2018 – AMG CITES ONGOING NATIONAL TRUCKERS STRIKE FOR SHUTDOWN; 29/05/2018 – Affiliated Managers: Healey Has Been Diagnosed With Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis; 29/05/2018 – AMG ADVANCED METALLURGICAL GROUP NV AMG.AS – WILL PROVIDE FURTHER UPDATES IN DUE COURSE; 30/04/2018 – Affiliated Managers 1Q Net $153M; 18/04/2018 – AMG Managers Pictet International Adds OCI, Exits REA Group; 08/03/2018 – AFFILIATED MANAGERS GROUP INC AMG.N SAYS MAY BORROW UP TO AN ADDITIONAL $65 MLN UNDER TERM LOAN FACILITY; 30/04/2018 – Affiliated Managers 1Q Rev $612.4M; 29/05/2018 – REG-AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. Provides Information Regarding the National Truckers Strike in Brazil

Midas Management Corp, which manages about $51.15 million and $234.09 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) by 8,777 shares to 5,392 shares, valued at $755,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold AMG shares while 119 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 107 raised stakes. 46.02 million shares or 2.69% less from 47.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Panagora Asset Mgmt Inc reported 3,058 shares. Bruni J V And has 276,323 shares. Natixis Advsr Ltd Partnership accumulated 40,500 shares. Polar Capital Llp reported 205,925 shares stake. Rampart Invest Mngmt holds 477 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Jennison Associate Limited Liability Corporation has 0.05% invested in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG). Farmers & Merchants holds 0% in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) or 28 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Md invested 0% in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG). 9,994 are held by Arizona State Retirement System. Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership invested in 0.02% or 358,267 shares. Timber Creek Cap Management Ltd Liability Com, Massachusetts-based fund reported 40 shares. Suntrust Banks holds 0% or 2,373 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And reported 41,146 shares. Central Bancshares & Tru Co reported 100 shares stake. 2,276 are owned by Kentucky Retirement System.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.42, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold CERN shares while 176 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 256.27 million shares or 0.86% more from 254.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Duncker Streett And owns 1,160 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Proshare Advsr Ltd Company owns 0.1% invested in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) for 280,849 shares. Tci Wealth Advisors owns 588 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Moreover, State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance has 0.03% invested in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) for 429,846 shares. United Service Automobile Association owns 839,445 shares. 29,981 were reported by Neuberger Berman Group Inc Ltd Company. Bright Rock Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1.53% of its portfolio in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) for 80,000 shares. Rockland Trust owns 165,387 shares. Jump Trading Llc reported 0.09% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). New Jersey-based Private Advisor Group Ltd Com has invested 0.01% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Advent Intll Ma stated it has 652,082 shares. Us Fincl Bank De holds 309,339 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. 776,439 are owned by Schroder Mngmt Grp. Arrow Financial holds 0.08% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) or 6,010 shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board holds 0.09% or 528,188 shares in its portfolio.

Since May 2, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $608,130 activity.

Panagora Asset Management Inc, which manages about $37.15 billion and $22.49B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Caleres Inc by 21,875 shares to 226,164 shares, valued at $5.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tredegar Corp (NYSE:TG) by 25,065 shares in the quarter, for a total of 146,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Telekomunik Indonesia (NYSE:TLK).

Analysts await Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.58 EPS, up 3.57% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.56 per share. CERN’s profit will be $188.75 million for 32.12 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.56 actual EPS reported by Cerner Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.57% EPS growth.