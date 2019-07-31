Midas Management Continues to Hold Holding in Wells Fargo & Co. (WFC); As Dycom Inds (DY) Valuation Declined, Holder Peconic Partners Has Cut Its Stake by $1.71 Million

Peconic Partners Llc decreased its stake in Dycom Inds Inc (DY) by 67.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peconic Partners Llc sold 38,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.00% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 18,000 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $827,000, down from 56,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peconic Partners Llc who had been investing in Dycom Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.89% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $57.55. About 49,025 shares traded. Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) has declined 57.69% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.12% the S&P500. Some Historical DY News: 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Sees 2Q EPS $1.02-EPS $1.17; 22/05/2018 – DYCOM INDUSTRIES INC SEES FISCAL 2019 CONTRACT REVENUES $3.23 BLN – $3.43 BLN; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Had Seen FY19 Revenue $3.3B-$3.5B; 22/05/2018 – Dycom 1Q EPS 53c; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Had Seen FY19 Adjusted EPS $5.22-$6.14; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries 1Q Adjusted Ebitda $73.7M; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Cuts FY19 View To EPS $3.81-EPS $4.70; 02/04/2018 – Dycom Names Richard K. Sykes as Director; 22/05/2018 – DYCOM INDUSTRIES INC – COMPANY IS REVISING ITS FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR 2019 FISCAL YEAR ENDING JANUARY 26, 2019; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Midas Management Corp increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co. (WFC) by 21.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Midas Management Corp bought 8,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 45,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.17M, up from 37,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Midas Management Corp who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $214.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $48.5. About 3.70 million shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 15.86% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 04/05/2018 – Wells Fargo: ‘Another Step Forward’ to Rebuild Trust; 10/05/2018 – Wells Fargo warns of income hit from lower fees; 19/04/2018 – Ian Fraser: BREAKING: US regulators are to fine Wells Fargo $1 billion for a range of misdeeds, in the biggest bank penalty of; 21/03/2018 – No Barriers Warriors, Wells Fargo Seek Veterans with Disabilities for their 2018 Expedition; 13/04/2018 – Wells Fargo 1Q EPS $1.12; 08/05/2018 – Valero Energy Corporation Will Attend The Wells Fargo West Coast Energy Conference; 24/04/2018 – Wells Fargo investors back leaders despite protests; 05/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO PLANS TO INTEGRATE CORPORATE, INVESTMENT BANK; LAYOFFS MAY FOLLOW – WSJ, CITING; 10/05/2018 – RBS DEAL POINTS TO LIGHTER TRUMP-ERA FINES FOR WELLS FARGO, UBS; 04/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO & CO – SETTLEMENT AMOUNT WAS FULLY ACCRUED AS OF MARCH 31, 2018

Peconic Partners Llc, which manages about $661.53M and $1.49B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp by 150,000 shares to 225,000 shares, valued at $2.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Targa Res Corp (NYSE:TRGP) by 1.49 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.71 million shares, and has risen its stake in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT).

Analysts await Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.84 earnings per share, down 20.00% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.05 per share. DY’s profit will be $26.45M for 17.13 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.53 actual earnings per share reported by Dycom Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 58.49% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold DY shares while 63 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 27.50 million shares or 0.99% less from 27.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stifel Finance, a Missouri-based fund reported 30,187 shares. Ima Wealth owns 0.04% invested in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) for 2,367 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Inc Md invested in 0% or 21,201 shares. The Arizona-based Arizona State Retirement System has invested 0.01% in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY). Alpine Woods Cap Invsts Ltd Com invested in 0.29% or 29,340 shares. Clearline Cap Lp stated it has 44,070 shares. Alliancebernstein LP has 0.02% invested in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) for 589,596 shares. Southernsun Asset Management Ltd Liability holds 5.69% of its portfolio in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) for 1.73 million shares. Campbell Newman Asset Inc accumulated 8,994 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Retirement Of Alabama invested 0.01% in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY). Smithfield Trust reported 0% stake. Paloma Ptnrs Mgmt stated it has 0.01% in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY). Fdx invested in 4,733 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0% in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY). Moreover, 1492 Capital Mgmt Ltd Co has 0.7% invested in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gagnon Lc holds 5,163 shares. First Republic Invest Mngmt Incorporated has 717,012 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. 65.69 million are owned by Franklin Resource. Balyasny Asset Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.12% or 383,784 shares in its portfolio. Fosun Limited stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board stated it has 353,266 shares or 0.73% of all its holdings. Kentucky Retirement Insurance Trust Fund holds 81,406 shares or 0.86% of its portfolio. Ramsay Stattman Vela And Price accumulated 104,720 shares. Moreover, Holt Capital Advsrs Llc Dba Holt Capital Partners Limited Partnership has 0.51% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Bluemar Cap Mgmt Limited Company invested in 0.42% or 25,000 shares. Omers Administration has invested 3.42% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). 27,850 are owned by Anchor Capital Ltd Llc. Avalon Advsrs Ltd Llc stated it has 106,901 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. 11.09 million are held by Prudential Public Ltd. Fruth Management has invested 0.17% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

Midas Management Corp, which manages about $51.15M and $234.09 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) by 8,777 shares to 5,392 shares, valued at $755,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.