Midas Management Boosted Position in Robert Half International (RHI) by $456,000; First Midwest Bank Trust Division Holding in Black Hills (BKH) Raised by $546,000 as Valuation Rose

Midas Management Corp increased its stake in Robert Half International Inc. (RHI) by 17.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Midas Management Corp bought 8,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.79% . The institutional investor held 54,500 shares of the professional services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.11 million, up from 46,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Midas Management Corp who had been investing in Robert Half International Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.75% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $54.53. About 552,619 shares traded. Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) has declined 19.65% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.65% the S&P500. Some Historical RHI News: 22/03/2018 – RHI MAGNESITA NV RHIM.Vl – INITIAL COST OF EURIBOR (NO FLOOR) + 75BPS; 16/04/2018 – Protiviti Cybersecurity Lab Tests and Analysis Reveal Companies’ IT Systems Still Vulnerable to Exploits and Digital Treachery; 24/04/2018 – Robert Half 1Q Rev $1.4B; 24/04/2018 – Robert Half 1Q EPS 78c; 22/03/2018 – RHI MAGNESITA NV – NEW TERM LOAN REPLACES EXISTING EUR 477.2 MLN SYNDICATED TERM AND REVOLVING LOAN AGREEMENT FROM JULY 2017; 10/05/2018 – Robert Half’s Second Annual “Week Of Service” Kicks Off May 14; 23/03/2018 – Robert Half Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/04/2018 – Cybersecurity, IT Governance and Emerging Technology are Shaping IT Audit Plans in 2018, According to a New Survey from Protivi; 23/03/2018 – RHI MAGNESITA RHIM.L : BARCLAYS STARTS WITH EQUAL-WEIGHT RATING; 4950P TARGET PRICE; 21/03/2018 – RHI MAGNESITA NV RHIM.Vl SAYS FASTER REALIZATION OF SYNERGIES BY ONE YEAR: EUR 40 MLN IN 2018 AND BALANCE OF EUR 70 MLN IN 2019

First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its stake in Black Hills Corp (BKH) by 158.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Midwest Bank Trust Division bought 7,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.82% . The institutional investor held 11,430 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $893,000, up from 4,430 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division who had been investing in Black Hills Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.68B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $76.64. About 231,857 shares traded. Black Hills Corporation (NYSE:BKH) has risen 33.14% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.14% the S&P500. Some Historical BKH News: 14/03/2018 – BLACK HILLS CORP – CONCERNED WITH LETTER OF INTEREST RELATED TO RELATIVELY LOW VALUATION ASSIGNED TO CO’S ASSETS; 14/03/2018 – BLACK HILLS: SENDS LETTER ACKNOWLEDGING RECEIPT OF OFFER; 22/04/2018 – DJ Black Hills Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BKH); 14/03/2018 – BLACK HILLS SAYS NO INTEREST IN SELLING UTILITY; 14/03/2018 – Black Hills Rebuffs $1.1 Billion Offer for Colorado Utility; 14/03/2018 – BLACK HILLS CORP – CONCUR WITH NEGATIVE SENTIMENTS REGARDING POTENTIAL FOR MUNICIPALIZATION OF PUEBLO UTILITY ASSETS; 03/05/2018 – BLACK HILLS 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.63; 03/05/2018 – Black Hills Corp 1Q Adj EPS $1.63; 16/05/2018 – Black Hills May Benefit, Natural Gas Best in More Than 5 Years; 02/05/2018 – South Dakota Department of Health & Human Services Assigns Receivership of 19 Skyline Healthcare Facilities to Black Hills Rece

First Midwest Bank Trust Division, which manages about $701.11 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (DVY) by 21,021 shares to 31,759 shares, valued at $3.16M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KPTI) by 169,856 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 440,994 shares, and cut its stake in Lam Research Corp (NASDAQ:LRCX).

