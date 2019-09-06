Midas Management Boosted Its Holding in Packaging Corp. Of America (PKG) by $514,800 as Stock Value Rose; Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Holder Alleghany Has Raised Its Stake

Midas Management Corp increased its stake in Packaging Corp. Of America (PKG) by 21.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Midas Management Corp bought 5,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 29,200 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.90 million, up from 24,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Midas Management Corp who had been investing in Packaging Corp. Of America for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.52B market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $100.53. About 826,240 shares traded. Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) has declined 9.14% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.14% the S&P500. Some Historical PKG News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Packaging Corporation of America, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PKG); 25/04/2018 – PACKAGING CORP SEES CONTINUED STRONG DEMAND IN PACKAGING; 24/04/2018 – PACKAGING CORP OF AMERICA QTRLY SHR $1.48; 24/04/2018 – Packaging Corporation of America’s Chief Executive Officer to Speak at Wells Fargo Securities Research, Economics & Strategy; 15/05/2018 – Packaging Corporation Of America Announces 25% Dividend Increase; 24/04/2018 – Packaging Corp of America 1Q EPS $1.48; 15/05/2018 – PKG BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 79C/SHR FROM 63C, EST. 63C; 06/03/2018 Packaging Corp Access Event Set By Stephens Inc. for Mar. 13-14; 20/04/2018 – Packaging Corp: PCA Supports ICPF Dinner and Teleconference – 4/20/2018; 15/05/2018 – PACKAGING CORP OF AMERICA REPORTS 25% DIV BOOST

Alleghany Corp increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) by 32.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alleghany Corp bought 109,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The institutional investor held 447,000 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $122.35M, up from 338,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alleghany Corp who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $118.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $2.27 during the last trading session, reaching $296.29. About 29,331 shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500.

More important recent Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do Thermo Fisher Scientific’s (NYSE:TMO) Earnings Warrant Your Attention? – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com published article titled: “At US$292, Is Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Worth Looking At Closely? – Yahoo Finance”, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “These 4 Measures Indicate That Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Is Using Debt Reasonably Well – Yahoo Finance” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) was released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO), Danaher (DHR) Said Among Firms Eyeing KKR’s (KKR) LGC – Bloomberg (Earlier) – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold TMO shares while 454 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 335 raised stakes. 337.12 million shares or 4.92% less from 354.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Retirement Systems Of Alabama holds 420,856 shares. Guyasuta Invest Advisors Inc holds 3.58% or 117,304 shares in its portfolio. Needham Limited Company accumulated 61,500 shares. Thornburg Management has 345,077 shares for 0.91% of their portfolio. First Merchants stated it has 1,350 shares. Vigilant Capital Mngmt holds 0.01% or 279 shares. Burney Company stated it has 2,028 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. First Midwest National Bank Trust Division reported 5,986 shares. United Serv Automobile Association has 583,378 shares for 0.41% of their portfolio. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 98,285 shares. Whalerock Point Ptnrs Limited Liability Corp owns 0.92% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 5,127 shares. Farmers And Merchants Investments Inc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Bbva Compass Bancorporation holds 0.51% or 29,370 shares in its portfolio. Neville Rodie And Shaw Inc holds 3.21% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 110,648 shares. Wafra invested in 102,020 shares.

Alleghany Corp, which manages about $2.11 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX) by 744,000 shares to 3.26M shares, valued at $243.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 172,450 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 349,000 shares, and cut its stake in Cigna Corp New.

Midas Management Corp, which manages about $51.15 million and $234.09 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) by 8,777 shares to 5,392 shares, valued at $755,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.