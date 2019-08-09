Midas Management Boosted Acuity Brands (AYI) Holding By $1.27 Million; West Florida Natural Gas Co (MRVL)’s Sentiment Is 1.21

West Florida Natural Gas Co (MRVL) investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.28, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 162 institutional investors opened new and increased equity positions, while 134 sold and trimmed holdings in West Florida Natural Gas Co. The institutional investors in our database now possess: 647.93 million shares, up from 610.28 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding West Florida Natural Gas Co in top ten equity positions decreased from 7 to 5 for a decrease of 2. Sold All: 37 Reduced: 97 Increased: 114 New Position: 48.

Midas Management Corp increased Acuity Brands Inc. (AYI) stake by 62.35% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Midas Management Corp acquired 10,600 shares as Acuity Brands Inc. (AYI)’s stock declined 7.00%. The Midas Management Corp holds 27,600 shares with $3.31 million value, up from 17,000 last quarter. Acuity Brands Inc. now has $5.34 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.58% or $2.06 during the last trading session, reaching $132.38. About 389,803 shares traded. Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) has declined 1.37% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.37% the S&P500. Some Historical AYI News: 05/03/2018 Acuity Hospital of South Texas Hires Tammy Holland as Chief Clinical Officer; 01/05/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS REPORTS ACQUISITION OF IOTA ENGINEERING, NO TERMS; 21/05/2018 – Objective Acuity Has World’s Pre-Schoolers in Its Sights; 04/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS – CURRENT WEAKNESS IN LIGHTING INDUSTRY HAS CREATED A CHALLENGING ENVIRONMENT FOR CO; 10/05/2018 – Acuity Brands, Inc. Products Win Best of Category Design Excellence Awards During LIGHTFAIR® International 2018; 29/03/2018 – Acuity Brands, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 04/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS – EXPECT HEADWINDS IN HOME CENTER/SHOWROOM SALES CHANNEL TO CONTINUE IN NEAR TERM; 01/05/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS: PURCHASE OF IOTA ENGINEERING; 07/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Evaluation of Near Visual Acuity With ODYSIGHT, a Smartphone Based Medical App in Comparison to a Standardize; 04/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS INC – “CONTINUE TO BE CAUTIOUS AND BELIEVE OVERALL MARKET CONDITIONS COULD CONTINUE TO BE CHALLENGING FOR NEAR FUTURE”

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.54, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold AYI shares while 95 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 35.34 million shares or 7.31% less from 38.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund owns 0.04% invested in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) for 20,849 shares. Mufg Americas Holdings invested 0% of its portfolio in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI). Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership reported 86,450 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Macquarie Group has invested 0% in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI). Nordea Inv accumulated 8,548 shares. Royal State Bank Of Canada invested in 103,875 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Strs Ohio has 0.1% invested in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI). Renaissance Technologies Ltd Liability has invested 0.04% in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI). Primecap Ca owns 0.01% invested in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) for 57,000 shares. Essex Investment Mgmt Comm Limited reported 4,587 shares. New England Research & Management accumulated 0.65% or 8,051 shares. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co holds 23 shares. Stifel Fincl Corp holds 8,941 shares. Federated Invsts Inc Pa invested in 0% or 14,471 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Company owns 47,371 shares.

More notable recent Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Want To Invest In Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)? Here’s How It Performed Lately – Yahoo Finance” on July 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Those Who Purchased Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) Shares Three Years Ago Have A 44% Loss To Show For It – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Is A Financially Healthy Company – Yahoo Finance” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) – Yahoo Finance” published on April 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “At US$137, Is Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Worth Looking At Closely? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 17, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Acuity Brands has $184 highest and $155 lowest target. $166.33’s average target is 25.65% above currents $132.38 stock price. Acuity Brands had 7 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Market Outperform” rating by JMP Securities on Thursday, April 4. On Thursday, April 4 the stock rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Outperform”. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Outperform” on Thursday, April 4.

Analysts await Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) to report earnings on September, 5. They expect $0.05 EPS, down 72.22% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.18 per share. MRVL’s profit will be $34.09 million for 126.80 P/E if the $0.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.07 actual EPS reported by Marvell Technology Group Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -28.57% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (MRVL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 11, 2019 – Nasdaq” on July 10, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: PANW, MRVL, SAGE – Nasdaq” published on July 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “After Hours Most Active for Jul 25, 2019 : MRVL, INTC, FDC, VOD, QQQ, CMCSA, KO, MCHI, NOK, KEY, SQ, MFC – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Media Providers Scramble to Capitalize on the eSport Phenomenon – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Buy Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) For Its Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 12, 2019.

Starboard Value Lp holds 9.64% of its portfolio in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. for 19.83 million shares. Contour Asset Management Llc owns 5.03 million shares or 7.16% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Harber Asset Management Llc has 4.75% invested in the company for 838,871 shares. The California-based Hoertkorn Richard Charles has invested 3.98% in the stock. Argent Capital Management Llc, a Missouri-based fund reported 5.03 million shares.

The stock increased 2.67% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $25.36. About 7.69M shares traded. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (MRVL) has risen 23.63% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.63% the S&P500. Some Historical MRVL News: 24/05/2018 – MARVELL: CFIUS FOUND NO UNRESOLVED NATL SECURITY CONCERNS; 16/03/2018 – MARVELL HOLDERS APPROVE ISSUANCE OF SHRS IN CONNECTION WITH PRO; 08/03/2018 – Marvell Technology 4Q Net $48.8M; 08/03/2018 Mellanox adds Credit Suisse to enhance defense against Starboard; 26/04/2018 – IDT Introduces Synchronous Ethernet Solution for 4G/5G Mobile Networks Using Marvell PHYs; 20/03/2018 – ColorChip Joins Open Compute Project with Platinum Membership and Announces 200G QSFP56 FR4 Beta Transceiver Demonstration in Collaboration with Marvell; 08/03/2018 – MARVELL TECH 4Q NET REV. $615M, EST. $611.0M; 16/03/2018 – MARVELL TECHNOLOGY GROUP SAYS EXPECTS TRANSACTION TO CLOSE MID-CALENDAR YEAR 2018; 29/05/2018 – MFS Core Equity Fund Adds Marvell Tech, Exits Estee Lauder; 15/05/2018 – Standard Life Aberdeen Adds Marvell Tech, Exits Allergan: 13F

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. The company has market cap of $17.29 billion. It offers a range of storage products, such as hard disk drive and solid-state drive controllers, as well as HDD components, such as HDD preamps components; and develops software enabled silicon solutions consisting of serial advanced technology attachment port multipliers, bridges, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprise, data centers, and cloud computing businesses. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides networking products comprising Ethernet solutions comprising Ethernet switches, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers, and single-chip network interface devices; and embedded communication processors.