Mid-Southern Bancorp (MSVB) to pay $0.02 on Sep 3, 2019; Third Point Has Lowered American Express Co (AXP) Position By $152.60 Million

Mid-Southern Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:MSVB) is expected to pay $0.02 on Sep 3, 2019. (NASDAQ:MSVB) shareholders before Aug 15, 2019 will receive the $0.02 dividend. Mid-Southern Bancorp Inc’s current price of $12.74 translates into 0.16% yield. Mid-Southern Bancorp Inc’s dividend has Aug 16, 2019 as record date. Jul 29, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $12.74. About 4,680 shares traded. Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSVB) has 0.00% since August 5, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Third Point Llc decreased American Express Co (AXP) stake by 48.28% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Third Point Llc sold 1.40M shares as American Express Co (AXP)’s stock rose 6.28%. The Third Point Llc holds 1.50 million shares with $163.95M value, down from 2.90 million last quarter. American Express Co now has $103.14B valuation. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $124.31. About 3.27 million shares traded or 3.10% up from the average. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Return on Average Equity 15.2%; 18/04/2018 – American Express Push to Bolster Lending Is Paying Off (Correct); 03/05/2018 – Accertify Launches Next Generation Machine-Learning Risk Management Tools; 12/03/2018 – EverCompliant Secures Strategic Investment From American Express Ventures to Help Fight Electronic Money Laundering; 15/05/2018 – American Express USCS Card Member Average Loans for April Were $52.9 Billion; 18/04/2018 – American Express Co Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 14/05/2018 – Fitch to Rate American Express Credit Account Master Trust, Series 2018-4; Presale Issued; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO QTRLY CONSOLIDATED EXPENSES WERE $6.9 BLN, UP 9 PERCENT FROM $6.3 BLN A YEAR AGO; 18/04/2018 – American Express Expects 2018 EPS at High-End of $6.90 to $7.30 Outlook; 16/04/2018 – Fourth Annual American Express Leadership Academy Global Alumni Summit Connects Social Purpose Leaders from Around the World

Among 7 analysts covering American Express (NYSE:AXP), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. American Express has $145 highest and $123 lowest target. $136.43’s average target is 9.75% above currents $124.31 stock price. American Express had 17 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, June 19 the stock rating was initiated by Bank of America with “Buy”. The stock has “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Monday, July 22. The rating was upgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Overweight” on Friday, May 3. The company was maintained on Monday, April 22 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Sector Perform” on Monday, July 22. The rating was maintained by Stephens with “Buy” on Monday, March 4. The stock of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) earned “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, July 10. On Monday, July 8 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy”.

Analysts await American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.08 earnings per share, up 10.64% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.88 per share. AXP’s profit will be $1.73 billion for 14.94 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual earnings per share reported by American Express Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.48% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold AXP shares while 438 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 328 raised stakes. 680.70 million shares or 2.14% less from 695.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Egerton Cap (Uk) Llp reported 9.37 million shares or 7.23% of all its holdings. Utd Ser Automobile Association owns 1.08 million shares. Brandywine Glob Ltd invested in 0.58% or 767,322 shares. Hightower Ltd Llc has 380,163 shares. Sky Grp Lc invested in 52,079 shares. 137,280 are owned by Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado. Northstar Group Inc invested 0.75% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky reported 485,041 shares. Bollard Gru Ltd Com accumulated 166 shares or 0% of the stock. Lmr Ptnrs Llp holds 2,472 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Regentatlantic Ltd Liability Corp holds 5,609 shares. Wells Fargo Mn holds 0.08% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 2.54 million shares. Stonebridge Cap Inc holds 0.16% or 4,040 shares. Wellington Shields Management Ltd reported 22,411 shares or 0.42% of all its holdings. Cubic Asset Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 1.97% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP).

Another recent and important Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSVB) news was published by Seekingalpha.com which published an article titled: “Mutual Conversions – The Low-Risk, Proven And Steadfast Way To Earn Double-Digit IRRs, With Three Examples – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2016.

Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc. operates as a holding firm for Mid-Southern Savings Bank, FSB that provides various banking services and products. The company has market cap of $45.42 million. It accepts various deposit products, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, demand accounts, and certificates of deposit. It has a 29.56 P/E ratio. The firm also offers loans secured by first mortgages on one- to four-family residences; home equity loans; commercial and multifamily real estate loans; construction loans secured by single-family residences, and commercial and multifamily real estate, as well as land and lot loans; commercial business loans; new and used manufactured homes, automobiles, boats, and recreational vehicle loans; loans secured by savings deposits; and unsecured consumer loans.