Mid (PVH) Shareholder Hahn Capital Management Has Decreased Its Stake by $458.28 Million as Market Valuation Declined; Oppenheimer & Close Increased Its Stake in Pan American Silver (PAAS) as Market Value Declined

Oppenheimer & Close Llc increased its stake in Pan American Silver Corp (PAAS) by 117.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oppenheimer & Close Llc bought 51,334 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.69% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 95,070 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.26 million, up from 43,736 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oppenheimer & Close Llc who had been investing in Pan American Silver Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 5.00% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $16.39. About 4.39M shares traded or 58.64% up from the average. Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) has declined 37.22% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PAAS News: 27/04/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER CORP – ENGAGED IN A MEDIATION PROCESS BEING LED BY SOCIAL AFFAIRS GENERAL OFFICE OF PERUVIAN MINISTRY OF ENERGY AND MINES; 27/04/2018 – Pan Amer Silver Announces Oprations Suspended at Huaron Mine; 06/03/2018 Pan-American Life Insurance Group Announces Executive Leadership Changes in Life Insurance Business; 25/05/2018 – MiningFeeds.com: Breaking: Pan American Silver’s Dolores mine in North Mexico overrun by narco gang last nightComplements of @; 09/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN: MINE WILL RETURN TO NORMAL WITHIN NEXT 48 HOURS; 10/05/2018 – Pan American Silver announces results of Annual General and Special Shareholders Meeting; 28/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER REDUCES SOME ACTIVITIES AT DOLORES MINE; 27/03/2018 – TOTAL, BP BP.L AND PAN AMERICAN ENERGY WIN RIGHTS TO BLOCK 34 AT SOUTHEAST BASINS IN MEXICAN SHALLOW WATER AUCTION; 27/04/2018 – Pan American Silver: Mine Suspension Due to Roadblocks at Nearby Community; 28/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER CORP SAYS WILL MAINTAIN PERSONNEL AT MINE AT LEVELS NECESSARY FOR SITE SECURITY AND REDUCED OPERATING ACTIVITIES

Hahn Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Mid (PVH) by 1.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hahn Capital Management Llc sold 3,758 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.42% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 263,079 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.08B, down from 266,837 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hahn Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mid for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $89.21. About 875,487 shares traded. PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) has declined 28.12% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.55% the S&P500. Some Historical PVH News: 28/03/2018 – PVH Corp Sees 1Q EPS $2.13-EPS $2.18; 28/03/2018 – PVH Corp 4Q Rev $2.5B; 30/05/2018 – PVH RAISES FULL YEAR EPS OUTLOOK; 22/05/2018 – PVH Corp. Named to Fortune Magazine’s 2018 List of America’s 500 Largest Corporations; 28/03/2018 – PVH CORP – REVENUE IN 2018 IS PROJECTED TO INCREASE APPROXIMATELY 7% (INCREASE APPROXIMATELY 4% ON A CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS); 29/05/2018 – S&P Raises PVH Corporate Credit Rating to ‘BBB-‘ From ‘BB+’; 30/05/2018 – PVH Corp. Reports 2018 First Quarter Revenue and EPS above Guidance and Raises Full Year EPS Outlook; 28/03/2018 – PVH CORP PVH.N FY SHR VIEW $8.90, REV VIEW $9.29 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 28/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of UnitedHealth, PVH and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings; 31/05/2018 – PVH – PLEASED WITH PERFORMANCE OF HERITAGE BUSINESS, PARTICULARLY GIVEN CHALLENGES DEPARTMENT STORE LANDSCAPE HAS FACED, INCLUDING BON-TON BANKRUPTCY

Since May 31, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $99,408 activity.

Hahn Capital Management Llc, which manages about $805.44B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Emcor Group (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 739 shares to 66,361 shares, valued at $30.07 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. by 2,559 shares in the quarter, for a total of 215,648 shares, and has risen its stake in Sei Investments (NYSE:WAB).

Analysts await PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $1.89 earnings per share, down 13.30% or $0.29 from last year’s $2.18 per share. PVH’s profit will be $141.59 million for 11.80 P/E if the $1.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual earnings per share reported by PVH Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.17% negative EPS growth.