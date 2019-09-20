Mid Penn Bancorp (MPB) Holder Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Lowered Holding; Investec Asset Management North America Stake in Foot Locker (FL) Trimmed as Stock Value Declined

Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc decreased its stake in Mid Penn Bancorp Inc (MPB) by 33.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc sold 67 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.82% . The institutional investor held 135 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.37 million, down from 202 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc who had been investing in Mid Penn Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $215.88 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $25.47. About 59,043 shares traded or 264.44% up from the average. Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) has declined 20.12% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MPB News: 20/04/2018 DJ Mid Penn Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MPB); 26/04/2018 – Mid Penn Bancorp 1Q EPS 17c; 26/04/2018 – MID PENN BANCORP INC MPB.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.15/SHR; 08/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aa2 To Vermont Housing Finance Agency Mpb, Ser. 2018 A

Investec Asset Management North America Inc decreased its stake in Foot Locker Inc (FL) by 91.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investec Asset Management North America Inc sold 296,279 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.80% . The institutional investor held 27,211 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.14 million, down from 323,490 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investec Asset Management North America Inc who had been investing in Foot Locker Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.38B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $40.71. About 1.78M shares traded. Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) has declined 14.97% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.97% the S&P500. Some Historical FL News: 25/05/2018 – Foot Locker 1Q Net $165M; 23/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Foot Locker, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff D; 25/05/2018 – FOOT LOCKER CFO LAUREN PETERS SPEAKS ON CONFERENCE CALL; 25/05/2018 – FOOT LOCKER 1Q EPS $1.38; 25/05/2018 – FOOT LOCKER INC – CONTINUE TO BELIEVE THAT CO POISED TO INFLECT TO POSITIVE COMPARABLE-STORE SALES GROWTH AS CO PROGRESSES THROUGH 2018; 25/05/2018 – Foot Locker Debt on Its Balance Sheet Was $125M at May 5; 25/05/2018 – Foot Locker is the spot to find all the cool shoes, says footwear and apparel analyst Sam Poser; 16/03/2018 – Champs Sports Opens New Flagship Store In NYC’s Times Square; 25/05/2018 – A string of solid earnings reports has kept equities afloat this week, with Foot Locker adding to the optimism on Friday; 03/04/2018 – Foot Locker Announces 2018 Performance Goals for Executive

Since March 22, 2019, it had 24 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $96,003 activity. KERWIN GREGORY M bought 40 shares worth $980. On Friday, March 29 Klinger Robert E bought $2,989 worth of Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) or 122 shares. Novak Alan P. also bought $588 worth of Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) on Friday, March 29. 1,000 shares valued at $24,640 were bought by Specht William A III on Thursday, August 8. $4,491 worth of stock was bought by Moisey Robert J on Friday, June 28. $49,963 worth of Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) was bought by De Soto Matthew G on Friday, March 22.

More notable recent Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. completes merger with The Scottdale Bank & Trust Company – GlobeNewswire” on January 09, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s Why I Think Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” published on July 17, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Mid Penn Bank seeks regulatory approval to relocate Allentown Boulevard branch – GlobeNewswire” on February 15, 2019. More interesting news about Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. and First Priority Financial Corp. Announce Agreement to Merge – GlobeNewswire” published on January 16, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Mid Penn Bank Opens New Branch Office in Pillow, PA – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 18, 2018.

Analysts await Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.57 earnings per share, down 5.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.6 per share. MPB’s profit will be $4.83M for 11.17 P/E if the $0.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.52 actual earnings per share reported by Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.62% EPS growth.

Analysts await Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.07 EPS, up 12.63% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.95 per share. FL’s profit will be $115.20 million for 9.51 P/E if the $1.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual EPS reported by Foot Locker, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 62.12% EPS growth.

