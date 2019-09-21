Mid Penn Bancorp Inc. (MPB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Tompkins Financial Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP)

Mid Penn Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) and Tompkins Financial Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) have been rivals in the Regional – Northeast Banks for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mid Penn Bancorp Inc. 25 2.96 N/A 1.75 14.86 Tompkins Financial Corporation 79 4.40 N/A 5.35 15.32

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Mid Penn Bancorp Inc. and Tompkins Financial Corporation. Tompkins Financial Corporation has higher revenue and earnings than Mid Penn Bancorp Inc. The company that Currently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Mid Penn Bancorp Inc. is trading at a lower P/E ratio than Tompkins Financial Corporation, indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Mid Penn Bancorp Inc. and Tompkins Financial Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mid Penn Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 5.2% 0.5% Tompkins Financial Corporation 0.00% 13.2% 1.2%

Risk and Volatility

Mid Penn Bancorp Inc.’s 0.53 beta indicates that its volatility is 47.00% less volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Tompkins Financial Corporation on the other hand, has 0.71 beta which makes it 29.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Mid Penn Bancorp Inc. and Tompkins Financial Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 15.9% and 52%. About 2.5% of Mid Penn Bancorp Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.1% of Tompkins Financial Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mid Penn Bancorp Inc. -1.66% 2.44% 7.82% 10.15% -20.12% 13.65% Tompkins Financial Corporation 2.93% -0.27% 1.64% 11.22% -5.32% 9.28%

For the past year Mid Penn Bancorp Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Tompkins Financial Corporation.

Summary

On 9 of the 9 factors Tompkins Financial Corporation beats Mid Penn Bancorp Inc.

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Mid Penn Bank that provides commercial banking and trust business services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations in Pennsylvania. It offers various time and demand deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, clubs, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also provides a range of loan products comprising mortgage and home equity loans, secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans, lines of credit, construction financing, farm loans, community development loans, loans to non-profit entities, and local government loans. It also offers Internet banking, telephone banking, cash management services, automated teller services, and safe deposit boxes; and trust and retail investment services. The company operates 21 retail locations in Cumberland, Dauphin, Lancaster, Luzerne, Northumberland, and Schuylkill counties. Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1868 and is headquartered in Millersburg, Pennsylvania.

Tompkins Financial Corporation operates as a community-based financial services company that provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, IRA products, brokered time deposits, and municipal money market accounts. The company also offers loans for various business purposes, including real estate financing, construction and equipment financing, accounts receivable financing, and commercial leasing; residential real estate loans; home equity loans; commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; agriculturally-related loans; and consumer loans, such as personal installment loans, direct and indirect automobile financing, and overdraft lines of credit, as well as leasing services. In addition, it provides letters of credit and sweep accounts; credit and debit cards; and deposit and cash management, Internet-based account, remote deposit, safe deposit, voice response, ATM, and mobile and Internet banking services. Further, the company offers estate, financial and tax planning, and brokerage services; property and casualty, life, long-term care, and disability insurance services; employee benefit consulting services; and insurance planning services. It primarily serves individuals, corporate executives, small business owners, and high net worth individuals. The company operates through a network of 65 banking offices, including 45 offices in New York and 21 offices in Pennsylvania. Tompkins Financial Corporation was founded in 1836 and is headquartered in Ithaca, New York.