Mid Penn Bancorp Inc. (MPB)’s Financial Results Comparing With First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (NYSE:FCF)

Both Mid Penn Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) and First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (NYSE:FCF) are Regional – Northeast Banks companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mid Penn Bancorp Inc. 24 3.27 N/A 1.75 14.45 First Commonwealth Financial Corporation 13 3.90 N/A 1.09 12.29

Demonstrates Mid Penn Bancorp Inc. and First Commonwealth Financial Corporation earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. First Commonwealth Financial Corporation seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Mid Penn Bancorp Inc. The business with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. Mid Penn Bancorp Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is higher than that of First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Mid Penn Bancorp Inc. and First Commonwealth Financial Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mid Penn Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 3.5% 0.4% First Commonwealth Financial Corporation 0.00% 11.1% 1.4%

Risk & Volatility

Mid Penn Bancorp Inc. has a 0.52 beta, while its volatility is 48.00%, thus making it less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, First Commonwealth Financial Corporation is 15.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.15 beta.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 15.7% of Mid Penn Bancorp Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 69.5% of First Commonwealth Financial Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 2.5% of Mid Penn Bancorp Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.2% of First Commonwealth Financial Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mid Penn Bancorp Inc. -1.44% 3.08% 9.9% -3.94% -28.33% 10.37% First Commonwealth Financial Corporation -0.59% 0.3% -2.4% -3.39% -13.32% 11.01%

For the past year Mid Penn Bancorp Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than First Commonwealth Financial Corporation.

Summary

Mid Penn Bancorp Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors First Commonwealth Financial Corporation.

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Mid Penn Bank that provides commercial banking and trust business services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations in Pennsylvania. It offers various time and demand deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, clubs, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also provides a range of loan products comprising mortgage and home equity loans, secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans, lines of credit, construction financing, farm loans, community development loans, loans to non-profit entities, and local government loans. It also offers Internet banking, telephone banking, cash management services, automated teller services, and safe deposit boxes; and trust and retail investment services. The company operates 21 retail locations in Cumberland, Dauphin, Lancaster, Luzerne, Northumberland, and Schuylkill counties. Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1868 and is headquartered in Millersburg, Pennsylvania.