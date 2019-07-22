Mid Penn Bancorp Inc. (MPB) and Its Peers Contrasting side by side.

Mid Penn Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) is a company in the Regional – Northeast Banks industry and that’s how we contrast it to its competitors. The comparing will be based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Mid Penn Bancorp Inc. has 15.7% of its shares owned by institutional investors and an average of 46.60% institutional ownership for its peers. 2.5% of Mid Penn Bancorp Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.89% of all Regional – Northeast Banks companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Mid Penn Bancorp Inc. and its competitors’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mid Penn Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 3.50% 0.40% Industry Average 15.81% 8.99% 0.90%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares Mid Penn Bancorp Inc. and its competitors’ top-line revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Mid Penn Bancorp Inc. N/A 24 14.45 Industry Average 43.72M 276.58M 22.44

Mid Penn Bancorp Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. The company has a lower P/E ratio which is presently more affordable in contrast to its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Mid Penn Bancorp Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mid Penn Bancorp Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.75 1.14 2.65

The peers have a potential upside of 100.81%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Mid Penn Bancorp Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mid Penn Bancorp Inc. -1.44% 3.08% 9.9% -3.94% -28.33% 10.37% Industry Average 2.48% 4.18% 6.13% 6.19% 11.03% 12.05%

For the past year Mid Penn Bancorp Inc. was less bullish than its peers.

Volatility & Risk

Mid Penn Bancorp Inc. is 48.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.52. In other hand, Mid Penn Bancorp Inc.’s peers have beta of 0.68 which is 32.11% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Mid Penn Bancorp Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Mid Penn Bancorp Inc.’s peers show that they’re better in 6 of the 5 factors compared to the company itself.

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Mid Penn Bank that provides commercial banking and trust business services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations in Pennsylvania. It offers various time and demand deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, clubs, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also provides a range of loan products comprising mortgage and home equity loans, secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans, lines of credit, construction financing, farm loans, community development loans, loans to non-profit entities, and local government loans. It also offers Internet banking, telephone banking, cash management services, automated teller services, and safe deposit boxes; and trust and retail investment services. The company operates 21 retail locations in Cumberland, Dauphin, Lancaster, Luzerne, Northumberland, and Schuylkill counties. Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1868 and is headquartered in Millersburg, Pennsylvania.