Mid Penn Bancorp Inc. (MPB) and Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FULT) Comparison side by side

Mid Penn Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) and Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FULT) compete with each other in the Regional – Northeast Banks sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mid Penn Bancorp Inc. 25 0.00 7.72M 1.75 14.86 Fulton Financial Corporation 16 1.41 164.49M 1.39 12.27

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Mid Penn Bancorp Inc. and Fulton Financial Corporation. Fulton Financial Corporation seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Mid Penn Bancorp Inc. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Mid Penn Bancorp Inc.’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than Fulton Financial Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Mid Penn Bancorp Inc. and Fulton Financial Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mid Penn Bancorp Inc. 31,420,431.42% 5.2% 0.5% Fulton Financial Corporation 1,022,311,995.03% 9.2% 1%

Volatility & Risk

Mid Penn Bancorp Inc. has a 0.53 beta, while its volatility is 47.00% which is less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Fulton Financial Corporation’s 1.01 beta is the reason why it is 1.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 15.9% of Mid Penn Bancorp Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 66.3% of Fulton Financial Corporation are owned by institutional investors. About 2.5% of Mid Penn Bancorp Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.6% of Fulton Financial Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mid Penn Bancorp Inc. -1.66% 2.44% 7.82% 10.15% -20.12% 13.65% Fulton Financial Corporation -1.16% 3.22% 0.12% 5.07% -2.07% 9.82%

For the past year Mid Penn Bancorp Inc. has stronger performance than Fulton Financial Corporation

Summary

Mid Penn Bancorp Inc. beats Fulton Financial Corporation on 7 of the 12 factors.

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Mid Penn Bank that provides commercial banking and trust business services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations in Pennsylvania. It offers various time and demand deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, clubs, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also provides a range of loan products comprising mortgage and home equity loans, secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans, lines of credit, construction financing, farm loans, community development loans, loans to non-profit entities, and local government loans. It also offers Internet banking, telephone banking, cash management services, automated teller services, and safe deposit boxes; and trust and retail investment services. The company operates 21 retail locations in Cumberland, Dauphin, Lancaster, Luzerne, Northumberland, and Schuylkill counties. Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1868 and is headquartered in Millersburg, Pennsylvania.

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a multi-bank financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, automobile and equipment leases, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; fixed, variable, and adjustable-rate products, such as construction and jumbo loans; and residential mortgages, as well as commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans. In addition, it provides equipment leasing, letters of credit, cash management services, and traditional deposit products; and investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and investment advisory services. Further, the company owns investment securities and other investments, as well as trust preferred securities; and sells various life insurance products. It provides its products and services through branch banking, as well as through a network of automated teller machines, telephone banking, mobile banking, and online banking. As of December 31, 2015, the company operates 243 branches in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. Fulton Financial Corporation was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Lancaster, Pennsylvania.