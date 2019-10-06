Mid Penn Bancorp Inc. (MPB) and Customers Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) Comparing side by side

As Regional – Northeast Banks companies, Mid Penn Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) and Customers Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mid Penn Bancorp Inc. 25 0.00 7.72M 1.75 14.86 Customers Bancorp Inc. 20 0.97 28.85M 1.08 19.18

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Mid Penn Bancorp Inc. and Customers Bancorp Inc. Customers Bancorp Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Mid Penn Bancorp Inc. Business that currently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Mid Penn Bancorp Inc.’s currently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than Customers Bancorp Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Mid Penn Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) and Customers Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:CUBI)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mid Penn Bancorp Inc. 31,318,458.42% 5.2% 0.5% Customers Bancorp Inc. 145,340,050.38% 7.7% 0.5%

Volatility & Risk

Mid Penn Bancorp Inc.’s current beta is 0.53 and it happens to be 47.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Customers Bancorp Inc.’s 0.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Mid Penn Bancorp Inc. and Customers Bancorp Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mid Penn Bancorp Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Customers Bancorp Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Customers Bancorp Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $30 consensus price target and a 50.38% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Mid Penn Bancorp Inc. and Customers Bancorp Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 15.9% and 82.2% respectively. Mid Penn Bancorp Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 2.5%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 6.9% of Customers Bancorp Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mid Penn Bancorp Inc. -1.66% 2.44% 7.82% 10.15% -20.12% 13.65% Customers Bancorp Inc. 0% -0.67% -7.12% 3% -17.65% 13.3%

For the past year Mid Penn Bancorp Inc. was more bullish than Customers Bancorp Inc.

Summary

Customers Bancorp Inc. beats on 8 of the 12 factors Mid Penn Bancorp Inc.

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Mid Penn Bank that provides commercial banking and trust business services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations in Pennsylvania. It offers various time and demand deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, clubs, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also provides a range of loan products comprising mortgage and home equity loans, secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans, lines of credit, construction financing, farm loans, community development loans, loans to non-profit entities, and local government loans. It also offers Internet banking, telephone banking, cash management services, automated teller services, and safe deposit boxes; and trust and retail investment services. The company operates 21 retail locations in Cumberland, Dauphin, Lancaster, Luzerne, Northumberland, and Schuylkill counties. Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1868 and is headquartered in Millersburg, Pennsylvania.

Customers Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to small and middle market businesses, not-for-profits, and consumers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, individual retirement, and non-retail time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial lending products comprising business banking commercial and industrial lending; small and middle market business banking, such as small business administration loans; multi-family and commercial real estate lending; and commercial loans to mortgage originators, as well as consumer lending products comprising mortgage and home equity lending. The company also offers private banking services; mobile phone banking, Internet banking, wire transfers, electronic bill payment, lock box, remote deposit capture, courier, merchant processing, cash vault, controlled disbursements, and positive pay services; and cash management services, such as account reconciliation, collections, and sweep accounts. It operates 14 full-service branches, as well as limited purpose offices in Boston, Massachusetts; Providence, Rhode Island; Portsmouth, New Hampshire; Manhattan and Melville, New York; and Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Customers Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Wyomissing, Pennsylvania.