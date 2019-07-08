Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (MPB) Analysts See $0.53 EPS; United Community Banks (UCBI) Sentiment Is 1.2

Analysts expect Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) to report $0.53 EPS on July, 26.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 8.16% from last quarter’s $0.49 EPS. MPB’s profit would be $4.49 million giving it 12.05 P/E if the $0.53 EPS is correct. After having $0.48 EPS previously, Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc.’s analysts see 10.42% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $25.55. About 3,761 shares traded. Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) has declined 28.33% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.76% the S&P500. Some Historical MPB News: 08/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aa2 To Vermont Housing Finance Agency Mpb, Ser. 2018 A; 26/04/2018 – MID PENN BANCORP INC MPB.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.15/SHR; 20/04/2018 DJ Mid Penn Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MPB); 26/04/2018 – Mid Penn Bancorp 1Q EPS 17c

United Community Banks Inc (UCBI) investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.16, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. The ratio dropped, as 95 funds opened new or increased stock positions, while 79 cut down and sold holdings in United Community Banks Inc. The funds in our database now possess: 69.81 million shares, up from 69.72 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding United Community Banks Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 19 Reduced: 60 Increased: 63 New Position: 32.

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding firm for Mid Penn Bank that provides commercial banking and trust business services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and firms in Pennsylvania. The company has market cap of $216.39 million. It offers various time and demand deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, clubs, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It has a 14.52 P/E ratio. The firm also provides a range of loan products comprising installment loans, mortgage and home equity loans, secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans, lines of credit, construction financing, farm loans, community development loans, loans to non-profit entities, and local government loans.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.75 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.68, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 0 investors sold Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. shares while 8 reduced holdings. 4 funds opened positions while 10 raised stakes. 1.20 million shares or 2.03% more from 1.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tower Rech Capital Ltd Liability Com (Trc) owns 137 shares. Northern holds 0% or 50,255 shares. Morgan Stanley invested in 0% or 5,378 shares. Comml Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp invested in 0% or 27,090 shares. State Bank Of Montreal Can has 1 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Gendell Jeffrey L reported 0.53% in Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB). Wells Fargo Mn reported 0% of its portfolio in Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB). Bryn Mawr Tru accumulated 24,252 shares. State Street Corporation, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 66,967 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems has 7,195 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Jfs Wealth reported 220 shares. Intl Group reported 2,999 shares. Bridgeway Management holds 41,848 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 1,147 were reported by Jpmorgan Chase. Citigroup Inc owns 1,168 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Miners Bank offices receive branding makeover to reflect Mid Penn Bank name – Nasdaq” on July 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Are You Looking for a High-Growth Dividend Stock? Mid Penn Bancorp (MPB) Could Be a Great Choice – Nasdaq” published on June 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Mid Penn Bancorp (MPB) is a Top Dividend Stock for Your Portfolio – Nasdaq” on May 06, 2019. More interesting news about Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Mid Penn Bank Celebrates Opening of Jonestown Road Office with Ribbon Cutting Ceremony – Nasdaq” published on June 04, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Mid Penn Bank receives regulatory approval to relocate Allentown Boulevard branch – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 03, 2019.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 25 buys, and 0 insider sales for $146,586 activity. Shares for $515 were bought by Abel Robert A on Friday, March 29. Another trade for 255 shares valued at $6,248 was made by De Soto Matthew G on Friday, March 29. Shares for $4,990 were bought by Boyer Steven T on Friday, June 28. 180 Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) shares with value of $4,491 were bought by Moisey Robert J. Novak Alan P. bought 24 shares worth $588. 102 Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) shares with value of $2,499 were bought by Frank Joel L.. MOWERY THEODORE W also bought $2,009 worth of Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) on Friday, March 29.

Analysts await United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $0.57 earnings per share, up 7.55% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.53 per share. UCBI’s profit will be $45.04 million for 12.39 P/E if the $0.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.56 actual earnings per share reported by United Community Banks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.79% EPS growth.

United Community Banks, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for United Community Bank that provides retail and corporate banking services to individuals and businesses. The company has market cap of $2.23 billion. It offers various deposit accounts, such as checking accounts, savings and time deposits accounts, NOW accounts, money market deposits, and certificates of deposit. It has a 13.14 P/E ratio. The firm also provides secured and unsecured loans that include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, commercial construction, residential construction and mortgage, consumer installment, and indirect auto loans, as well as home equity lines of credits and fixed and adjustable-rate home mortgage loans.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 insider purchase, and 2 sales for $164,796 activity.

The stock decreased 1.31% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $28.25. About 154,507 shares traded. United Community Banks, Inc. (UCBI) has declined 16.60% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.03% the S&P500. Some Historical UCBI News: 21/04/2018 – DJ United Community Banks Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UCBI); 11/05/2018 – UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS INC UCBI.O SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.15/SHR; 02/04/2018 – United Community Banks: Tallent Will Move Into New Role as Executive Chairman; 24/04/2018 – United Community Banks 1Q EPS 47c; 20/04/2018 – UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 07/05/2018 – United Community Bank Recognized for Highest Customer Satisfaction in Southeast by J.D. Power; 11/05/2018 – UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 15C FROM 12C, EST. 12C; 11/05/2018 – United Community Banks, Inc. Announces Qtrly Cash Div Increase; 11/05/2018 – UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS, REPORTS QTRLY CASH DIV BOOST; 02/04/2018 – UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS: LYNN HARTON WILL BECOME CEO