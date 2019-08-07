Mid (MAA) Stake Increased by Glenmede Trust Company Na; Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Increased Its Bb&T (BBT) Holding by $982,882 as Share Value Rose

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Bb&T Corporation (BBT) by 8.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc bought 21,367 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.68% . The institutional investor held 261,369 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.16M, up from 240,002 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Bb&T Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $47.77. About 4.02M shares traded. BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) has risen 0.17% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical BBT News: 24/05/2018 – BB&T Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 30; 06/04/2018 – BB&T CORP – CAPITAL USED IN DEAL WILL IMPACT BB&T’S 2018 COMPREHENSIVE CAPITAL ANALYSIS AND REVIEW; 23/04/2018 – BB&T Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/03/2018 – BB&T CORP – CHRISTIAN CORTS HAS BEEN NAMED PRESIDENT FOR ITS TENNESSEE REGION; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Effective Tax Rate 19%; 08/05/2018 – BB&T at Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference May 15; 06/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL – TO SELL ITS REGIONS INSURANCE GROUP INC SUBSIDIARY TO BB&T INSURANCE HOLDINGS; 27/03/2018 – BB&T CORP BBT.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $55; 26/04/2018 – BB&T Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Return on Average Common Shareholders’ Equity 11.43%

Glenmede Trust Company Na increased its stake in Mid (MAA) by 3669.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glenmede Trust Company Na bought 15,410 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.86% . The institutional investor held 15,830 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.73M, up from 420 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glenmede Trust Company Na who had been investing in Mid for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.54% or $2.99 during the last trading session, reaching $120.52. About 790,046 shares traded or 49.41% up from the average. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) has risen 19.45% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.45% the S&P500. Some Historical MAA News: 02/05/2018 – Mid-America Apartment Sees 2Q FFO $1.43/Shr-FFO $1.53/Shr; 26/03/2018 – Bayer Sees Submitting MAA in EU in 2018; 07/05/2018 – MID-AMERICA APARTMENT COMMUNITIES – OPERATING PARTNERSHIP PRICED $400 MLN OFFERING OF MAALP’S 4.200% SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE 2028; 22/03/2018 – RADIUS HEALTH: CHMP WILL ADOPT A NEGATIVE OPINION ON MAA; 02/05/2018 – Mid-America Apartment Sees 2018 FFO $5.85/Shr-FFO $6.15/Shr; 09/05/2018 – New York Post: University of `Maa’ deploys heard of therapy goats; 26/04/2018 – CRESCENT WINS IRAQ ENERGY RIGHTS FOR KHIDER AL-MAA AREA: AMEEDI; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Realty Income Adds Mid-America, Cuts HCP; 02/05/2018 – Mid-America Apartment 1Q Net $49M; 28/03/2018 – European Medicines Agency) Accepts BioMarin’s Marketing Application for Pegvaliase MAA for Treatment of Phenylketonuria

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.83B and $2.94B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 8,784 shares to 7,956 shares, valued at $493,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5,515 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 345,040 shares, and cut its stake in Disney Walt (NYSE:DIS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 61 investors sold BBT shares while 258 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 507.19 million shares or 5.73% more from 479.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cypress Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Com holds 211,041 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Com Limited owns 0.07% invested in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) for 85,979 shares. Spc has 31,034 shares. 431,012 were accumulated by Chesley Taft Associates Ltd Com. Bluemountain Limited Liability Corporation reported 13,568 shares. Sequoia Fincl Advisors Ltd holds 0.04% of its portfolio in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) for 9,941 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Partnership owns 181,500 shares. Los Angeles Cap And Equity Rech Inc reported 115,843 shares. Bainco Investors has 172,005 shares. Edge Wealth Limited Liability Co holds 0.11% or 9,747 shares. Chicago Equity Lc invested in 0.03% or 14,290 shares. Willingdon Wealth holds 0.28% or 24,096 shares. Hartford Management holds 0.14% or 101,962 shares. Whittier Of Nevada Inc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Tci Wealth Advisors has invested 0.01% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT).

Since February 28, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $198,546 activity.

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $184,239 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold MAA shares while 124 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 134 raised stakes. 102.75 million shares or 1.85% less from 104.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bancorporation Of Montreal Can reported 196,342 shares. Amica Retiree Med Tru holds 0.27% or 2,805 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Liability has invested 0.02% in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA). Omers Administration Corp reported 0.12% in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA). Panagora Asset Management invested in 165,533 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 0.05% in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) or 26,316 shares. Moreover, Fifth Third Retail Bank has 0% invested in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA). Lpl Ltd has 0% invested in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) for 9,354 shares. 4 were reported by Cullen Frost Bankers. Alliancebernstein Lp reported 4.16M shares stake. Raymond James invested in 308,682 shares. California State Teachers Retirement has 0.04% invested in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA). Dupont Capital Mngmt invested in 0.07% or 29,442 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt owns 1,000 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Swiss Bancshares reported 504,776 shares.