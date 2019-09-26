Mid (MAA) Market Value Rose While Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands Cut Position; As Accenture Plc Ireland Class A (ACN) Stock Rose, Shareholder Cadinha & Co Cut Its Holding by $335,432

Cadinha & Co Llc decreased its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland Class A (ACN) by 1.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadinha & Co Llc sold 1,823 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.22% . The institutional investor held 113,302 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.94M, down from 115,125 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadinha & Co Llc who had been investing in Accenture Plc Ireland Class A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $121.88B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $191.02. About 2.18 million shares traded or 16.48% up from the average. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 19/04/2018 – Pension Benefits Are Critical Factor for Workers — Regardless of Age — in Deciding Whether to Accept a Job, Accenture Survey Finds; 01/05/2018 – Accenture Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for May. 8; 07/03/2018 – Accenture Opens Innovation Hub in Zurich to Help Clients with Their Digital Transformation Agendas; 09/03/2018 – TOYOTA MOTOR CORP – THE COMPANIES HAVE STARTED TO DEPLOY THE SYSTEM IN METROPOLITAN TOKYO ON A TRIAL BASIS; 11/05/2018 – Accenture Interactive Recognized as IBM Watson Customer Engagement Global Systems Integrator Partner of the Year Award as part; 19/03/2018 – “Human + Machine,” Management Playbook for Success in Age of Artificial Intelligence, Finds Al’s Real Power Is Helping Reimagine Business by Augmenting, Not Replacing, Human Capabilities; 19/04/2018 – Pension Benefits Are Critical Factor for Workers – Regardless of Age – in Deciding Whether to Accept a Job, Accenture Surve; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE 2Q BOOKINGS $10.3B; 11/05/2018 – Payments Canada, the Bank of Canada, TMX Group, Accenture and R3 Demonstrate Feasibility of lnstantaneous Equity Settlement through Distributed Ledger Technology; 29/03/2018 – MEREDITH TO SELL MEREDITH XCELERATED MARKETING TO ACCENTURE

Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands decreased its stake in Mid (MAA) by 39.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands sold 21,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.86% . The institutional investor held 32,740 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.86M, down from 54,240 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands who had been investing in Mid for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.88B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $130.46. About 178,879 shares traded. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) has risen 19.45% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.45% the S&P500. Some Historical MAA News: 13/03/2018 – MAA Announces Quarterly Common Dividend; 03/05/2018 – TEVA SAYS SEES FREMANEZUMAB EMA ACTION ON MAA IN 1H 2019; 09/03/2018 – MENARINI SUBMITS DELAFLOXACIN MAA TO EMA; 28/03/2018 – European Medicines Agency (EMA) Accepts BioMarin’s Marketing Application for Pegvaliase MAA for Treatment of Phenylketonuria (PKU); 28/03/2018 – European Medicines Agency) Accepts BioMarin’s Marketing Application for Pegvaliase MAA for Treatment of Phenylketonuria; 26/04/2018 – Lowder Remains Director of Mid-America Apartment Communities; 05/04/2018 – Aradigm Announces the EMA Has Completed Its Validation of the MAA Submission; 01/05/2018 – ABBVIE SUBMITS MAA FOR PLAQUE PSORIASIS TREATMENT RISANKIZUMAB; 02/05/2018 – Mid-America Apartment Sees 2018 FFO $5.85/Shr-FFO $6.15/Shr; 12/04/2018 – Kansas CC: Tariff for Mid-America Pipeline Company, LLC

Cadinha & Co Llc, which manages about $952.64 million and $553.20M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares S&P 500 Index (IVV) by 1,057 shares to 57,797 shares, valued at $17.04M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Visa Inc Cl A (NYSE:V) by 3,267 shares in the quarter, for a total of 158,324 shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Cl B (BRKB).

Analysts await Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.54 earnings per share, up 2.67% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.5 per share. MAA’s profit will be $175.63 million for 21.18 P/E if the $1.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.57 actual earnings per share reported by Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.91% negative EPS growth.

Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands, which manages about $558.56 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Senior Housing Prop Trust (NYSE:SNH) by 50,000 shares to 199,100 shares, valued at $1.65M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 1,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST).

