Mid-Con Energy Partners LP (MCEP)’s Financial Results Comparing With San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT)

We are contrasting Mid-Con Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:MCEP) and San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Independent Oil & Gas companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mid-Con Energy Partners LP N/A 0.00 22.27M -0.53 0.00 San Juan Basin Royalty Trust 2 0.00 44.19M 0.38 8.61

In table 1 we can see Mid-Con Energy Partners LP and San Juan Basin Royalty Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mid-Con Energy Partners LP 5,462,349,766.99% -26.6% -7.1% San Juan Basin Royalty Trust 1,770,007,209.81% 299.5% 230.3%

Risk and Volatility

Mid-Con Energy Partners LP’s 1.79 beta indicates that its volatility is 79.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has a -0.01 beta and it is 101.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Mid-Con Energy Partners LP and San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 16.8% and 19.1%. Mid-Con Energy Partners LP’s share held by insiders are 4.6%. Comparatively, San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has 1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mid-Con Energy Partners LP -2.09% -14.06% -50.75% -65.77% -78.38% -55.36% San Juan Basin Royalty Trust -4.09% -13.23% -26.95% -30.51% -45.24% -31.67%

For the past year Mid-Con Energy Partners LP was more bearish than San Juan Basin Royalty Trust.

Summary

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust beats Mid-Con Energy Partners LP on 7 of the 10 factors.

Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP acquires, exploits, and develops producing oil and natural gas properties. Its properties are primarily located in the Mid-Continent and Permian Basin regions of the United States in principal areas, such as Southern Oklahoma, Northeastern Oklahoma, and Texas within the Eastern Shelf of the Permian. The company owns interests in 455 net producing wells, 134 net injection wells, and 40 net water supply or disposal wells. As of December 31, 2016, its total estimated proved reserves were approximately 19.2 million barrel of oil equivalent. Mid-Con Energy GP, LLC serves as the general partner of Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in Texas. The company has a 75% net overriding royalty interest carved out of BurlingtonÂ’s oil and gas interests (the subject interests) in properties located in the San Juan Basin in northwestern New Mexico. The subject interests consist of working interests, royalty interests, overriding royalty interests, and other contractual rights in 119,000 net producing acres in San Juan, Rio Arriba, and Sandoval Counties of northwestern New Mexico, as well as 833.7 net wells. Compass Bank serves as the trustee of the San Juan Basin Royalty Trust. The company was founded in 1980 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.