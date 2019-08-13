Mid-Con Energy Partners LP (MCEP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY)

Both Mid-Con Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:MCEP) and Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) are Independent Oil & Gas companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mid-Con Energy Partners LP 1 0.23 N/A -0.53 0.00 Occidental Petroleum Corporation 58 2.18 N/A 5.27 9.74

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Mid-Con Energy Partners LP and Occidental Petroleum Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mid-Con Energy Partners LP 0.00% -26.6% -7.1% Occidental Petroleum Corporation 0.00% 19% 9.1%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.79 beta means Mid-Con Energy Partners LP’s volatility is 79.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Occidental Petroleum Corporation’s 15.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.85 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Mid-Con Energy Partners LP are 1.1 and 1.1 respectively. Its competitor Occidental Petroleum Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.2 and its Quick Ratio is 1. Occidental Petroleum Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Mid-Con Energy Partners LP.

Analyst Recommendations

Mid-Con Energy Partners LP and Occidental Petroleum Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mid-Con Energy Partners LP 0 0 0 0.00 Occidental Petroleum Corporation 1 4 1 2.17

Competitively Occidental Petroleum Corporation has an average target price of $66, with potential upside of 47.45%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 16.8% of Mid-Con Energy Partners LP shares and 85.6% of Occidental Petroleum Corporation shares. Mid-Con Energy Partners LP’s share held by insiders are 4.6%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of Occidental Petroleum Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mid-Con Energy Partners LP -2.09% -14.06% -50.75% -65.77% -78.38% -55.36% Occidental Petroleum Corporation -1.33% 3.17% -10.65% -23.31% -38.35% -16.32%

For the past year Mid-Con Energy Partners LP was more bearish than Occidental Petroleum Corporation.

Summary

On 9 of the 9 factors Occidental Petroleum Corporation beats Mid-Con Energy Partners LP.

Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP acquires, exploits, and develops producing oil and natural gas properties. Its properties are primarily located in the Mid-Continent and Permian Basin regions of the United States in principal areas, such as Southern Oklahoma, Northeastern Oklahoma, and Texas within the Eastern Shelf of the Permian. The company owns interests in 455 net producing wells, 134 net injection wells, and 40 net water supply or disposal wells. As of December 31, 2016, its total estimated proved reserves were approximately 19.2 million barrel of oil equivalent. Mid-Con Energy GP, LLC serves as the general partner of Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The Chemical segment manufactures and markets basic chemicals, including chlorine, caustic soda, chlorinated organics, potassium chemicals, ethylene dichloride, chlorinated isocyanurates, sodium silicates, and calcium chloride; vinyls comprising vinyl chloride monomer and polyvinyl chloride; and other chemicals, such as resorcinol. The Midstream and Marketing segment gathers, processes, transports, stores, purchases, and markets oil, condensate, NGLs, natural gas, carbon dioxide, and power. This segment also trades around its assets consisting of transportation and storage capacity, as well as oil, NGLs, gas, and other commodities. Occidental Petroleum Corporation was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.