Mid-Con Energy Partners LP (MCEP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS)

Mid-Con Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:MCEP) and Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS), both competing one another are Independent Oil & Gas companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mid-Con Energy Partners LP 1 0.17 N/A -0.53 0.00 Kosmos Energy Ltd. 6 2.13 N/A -0.26 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Mid-Con Energy Partners LP and Kosmos Energy Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mid-Con Energy Partners LP 0.00% -26.6% -7.1% Kosmos Energy Ltd. 0.00% -11.1% -2.4%

Volatility & Risk

Mid-Con Energy Partners LP’s 1.87 beta indicates that its volatility is 87.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. In other hand, Kosmos Energy Ltd. has beta of 2.19 which is 119.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Mid-Con Energy Partners LP is 1.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.1. The Current Ratio of rival Kosmos Energy Ltd. is 1.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 1. Kosmos Energy Ltd. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Mid-Con Energy Partners LP.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Mid-Con Energy Partners LP and Kosmos Energy Ltd.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mid-Con Energy Partners LP 0 0 0 0.00 Kosmos Energy Ltd. 0 0 3 3.00

Competitively the consensus target price of Kosmos Energy Ltd. is $9.83, which is potential 73.98% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 13.9% of Mid-Con Energy Partners LP shares are held by institutional investors while 91.3% of Kosmos Energy Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. About 4.6% of Mid-Con Energy Partners LP’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 1.6% of Kosmos Energy Ltd. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mid-Con Energy Partners LP -3.09% -13.51% -23.51% -39.58% -66.19% -15.5% Kosmos Energy Ltd. 0.6% 0.45% 21.56% 11.09% -6.81% 64.86%

For the past year Mid-Con Energy Partners LP had bearish trend while Kosmos Energy Ltd. had bullish trend.

Summary

Kosmos Energy Ltd. beats on 8 of the 8 factors Mid-Con Energy Partners LP.

Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP acquires, exploits, and develops producing oil and natural gas properties. Its properties are primarily located in the Mid-Continent and Permian Basin regions of the United States in principal areas, such as Southern Oklahoma, Northeastern Oklahoma, and Texas within the Eastern Shelf of the Permian. The company owns interests in 455 net producing wells, 134 net injection wells, and 40 net water supply or disposal wells. As of December 31, 2016, its total estimated proved reserves were approximately 19.2 million barrel of oil equivalent. Mid-Con Energy GP, LLC serves as the general partner of Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. explores for and produces oil and gas in Africa and South America. Its asset portfolio includes production and other development projects in offshore Ghana, as well as exploration licenses with hydrocarbon potential offshore Sao Tome and Principe, Suriname, Morocco, and Western Sahara. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.