Mid-Con Energy Partners LP (MCEP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Altus Midstream Company (NASDAQ:ALTM)

This is a contrast between Mid-Con Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:MCEP) and Altus Midstream Company (NASDAQ:ALTM) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Independent Oil & Gas and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mid-Con Energy Partners LP 1 0.22 N/A -0.53 0.00 Altus Midstream Company 5 7.41 N/A -0.07 0.00

In table 1 we can see Mid-Con Energy Partners LP and Altus Midstream Company’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mid-Con Energy Partners LP 0.00% -26.6% -7.1% Altus Midstream Company 0.00% -2.1% -0.4%

Liquidity

1.1 and 1.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Mid-Con Energy Partners LP. Its rival Altus Midstream Company’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.2 and 2.2 respectively. Altus Midstream Company has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Mid-Con Energy Partners LP.

Analyst Ratings

Mid-Con Energy Partners LP and Altus Midstream Company Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mid-Con Energy Partners LP 0 0 0 0.00 Altus Midstream Company 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively the consensus price target of Altus Midstream Company is $7, which is potential 178.88% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 16.8% of Mid-Con Energy Partners LP shares and 86.3% of Altus Midstream Company shares. Insiders owned roughly 4.6% of Mid-Con Energy Partners LP’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.4% of Altus Midstream Company’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mid-Con Energy Partners LP -2.09% -14.06% -50.75% -65.77% -78.38% -55.36% Altus Midstream Company -12.05% -18.73% -37.55% -60.47% -67.74% -58.47%

For the past year Mid-Con Energy Partners LP’s stock price has smaller decline than Altus Midstream Company.

Summary

Altus Midstream Company beats Mid-Con Energy Partners LP on 7 of the 8 factors.

Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP acquires, exploits, and develops producing oil and natural gas properties. Its properties are primarily located in the Mid-Continent and Permian Basin regions of the United States in principal areas, such as Southern Oklahoma, Northeastern Oklahoma, and Texas within the Eastern Shelf of the Permian. The company owns interests in 455 net producing wells, 134 net injection wells, and 40 net water supply or disposal wells. As of December 31, 2016, its total estimated proved reserves were approximately 19.2 million barrel of oil equivalent. Mid-Con Energy GP, LLC serves as the general partner of Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.