Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP (MCEP) Touches $0.35 Low on Jul, 25; Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Shorts Lowered By 13.96%

The stock of Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP (NASDAQ:MCEP) reached all time low today, Jul, 25 and still has $0.32 target or 6.00% below today’s $0.35 share price. This indicates more downside for the $10.62 million company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $0.32 PT is reached, the company will be worth $637,260 less. The stock decreased 8.63% or $0.0326 during the last trading session, reaching $0.345. About 162,566 shares traded or 167.09% up from the average. Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP (NASDAQ:MCEP) has declined 66.19% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 70.62% the S&P500. Some Historical MCEP News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Mid-Con Energy Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MCEP); 02/05/2018 – Mid-Con Energy Partners 1Q Rev $11.3M; 26/03/2018 Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP Announces the Appointment of Chief Financial Officer; 30/04/2018 – Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP Announces Quarterly Distribution on Preferred Units; 26/03/2018 – Mid-Con Energy Partners Names Philip Houchin CFO of Mid-Con Energy GP LLC; 02/05/2018 – Mid-Con Energy Partners 1Q Loss $10.4M; 02/05/2018 – Mid-Con Energy Partners 1Q Loss/Shr 37c

Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) had a decrease of 13.96% in short interest. ULTA’s SI was 1.87M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 13.96% from 2.17M shares previously. With 698,400 avg volume, 3 days are for Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA)’s short sellers to cover ULTA’s short positions. The SI to Ulta Beauty Inc’s float is 3.3%. The stock increased 0.82% or $2.88 during the last trading session, reaching $355.82. About 335,185 shares traded. Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has risen 37.91% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.48% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTA News: 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty Issues One-Time Bonuses for Hourly Associates; 27/04/2018 – ULTA 96 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 96 Hours Remain; Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Ulta Beauty, Inc; 19/04/2018 – DJ Ulta Beauty Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ULTA); 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC – SEES 2018 COMPARABLE SALES GROWTH OF APPROXIMATELY 6% TO 8%; 05/03/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty Sees 1Q EPS $2.43-EPS $2.48; 26/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 1, 2018; 10/03/2018 – Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces Shareholder Class Action Filed Against Ulta Beauty, Inc. – Ulta; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty 4Q Net $208.2M; 15/03/2018 – In the earnings space, Dollar General, J. Jill, Adobe Systems, Broadcom and Ulta Beauty are all slated to release their latest financial results

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold Ulta Beauty, Inc. shares while 185 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 49.65 million shares or 8.41% less from 54.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hl Service Limited Liability Co holds 0.06% or 11,272 shares in its portfolio. Legal And General Public Lc accumulated 0.07% or 361,825 shares. Chevy Chase Tru Inc has invested 0.08% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). First Long Island Invsts Ltd invested 0.62% of its portfolio in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Reilly Financial Advsr Limited Liability Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) for 57 shares. Hexavest reported 0.96% of its portfolio in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp accumulated 0% or 8,843 shares. The United Kingdom-based Hsbc Public Ltd has invested 0.02% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Acg Wealth has invested 0.04% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Quantbot Technologies Ltd Partnership has 0.48% invested in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) for 14,599 shares. Wetherby Asset Mngmt accumulated 650 shares. 2,309 are owned by Cambridge Research Advsr Incorporated. Td Asset Mngmt reported 66,878 shares. Contravisory Invest Incorporated holds 1,009 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. 1,453 were accumulated by Campbell Investment Adviser Llc.

Ulta Beauty, Inc. operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company has market cap of $20.80 billion. The companyÂ’s stores provide cosmetics, fragrance, skincare, haircare, bath and body products, and salon styling tools, as well as others, including nail products and accessories. It has a 30.96 P/E ratio. It offers private label products consisting of Ulta Beauty Collection branded cosmetics, skincare, and bath products.

Among 16 analysts covering Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA), 12 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Ulta Beauty had 23 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, March 15 by Wells Fargo. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of ULTA in report on Monday, April 15 with “Overweight” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Friday, March 15. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 15 by Guggenheim. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Monday, March 18. As per Monday, March 4, the company rating was maintained by Loop Capital Markets. The firm has “Buy” rating by Oppenheimer given on Monday, March 11. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, March 15 by Loop Capital Markets. The company was maintained on Friday, March 15 by Robert W. Baird. The firm has “Buy” rating by J.P. Morgan given on Friday, March 8.

More notable recent Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Ulta Beauty Stock Gained 42% So Far in 2019 – Nasdaq” on July 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Is Ulta (ULTA) Up 5.6% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” published on June 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Ulta Beauty Reaches Analyst Target Price – Nasdaq” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “ULTA August 30th Options Begin Trading – Nasdaq” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable Monday Option Activity: GS, ULTA, WDC – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

More notable recent Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP (NASDAQ:MCEP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Mid-Con Energy Partners: The Storm Has Passed – Seeking Alpha” on February 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Mid-Con Energy Partners: Bankruptcy Risk Remains Low – Seeking Alpha” published on June 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Mid-Con Energy Partners: Reviewing Its New Reserve Value – Seeking Alpha” on June 22, 2019. More interesting news about Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP (NASDAQ:MCEP) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Operating and Financial Results, 2018 Year End Proved Reserves and 2019 Guidance – GlobeNewswire” published on March 12, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP Announces Strategic Transaction Strengthening Balance Sheet – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 19, 2019.