Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP (MCEP) Forms $0.44 Double Bottom; Amc Networks (AMCX)’s Sentiment Is 0.65

Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP (MCEP) formed double bottom with $0.40 target or 9.00% below today’s $0.44 share price. Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP (MCEP) has $13.46M valuation. The stock decreased 6.92% or $0.0325 during the last trading session, reaching $0.4372. About 51,732 shares traded. Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP (NASDAQ:MCEP) has declined 78.38% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 78.38% the S&P500. Some Historical MCEP News: 02/05/2018 – Mid-Con Energy Partners 1Q Rev $11.3M; 02/05/2018 – Mid-Con Energy Partners 1Q Loss $10.4M; 30/04/2018 – Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP Announces Quarterly Distribution on Preferred Units; 20/04/2018 – DJ Mid-Con Energy Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MCEP); 26/03/2018 Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP Announces the Appointment of Chief Financial Officer; 26/03/2018 – Mid-Con Energy Partners Names Philip Houchin CFO of Mid-Con Energy GP LLC; 02/05/2018 – Mid-Con Energy Partners 1Q Loss/Shr 37c

Amc Networks Inc (AMCX) investors sentiment decreased to 0.65 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.37, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. The ratio is negative, as 100 investment professionals started new or increased stock positions, while 155 trimmed and sold equity positions in Amc Networks Inc. The investment professionals in our database reported: 46.51 million shares, down from 50.70 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Amc Networks Inc in top ten stock positions decreased from 1 to 0 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 32 Reduced: 123 Increased: 65 New Position: 35.

S. Muoio & Co. Llc holds 2.71% of its portfolio in AMC Networks Inc. for 61,008 shares. Cooperman Leon G owns 806,356 shares or 2.61% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Euclidean Technologies Management Llc has 1.92% invested in the company for 37,400 shares. The Massachusetts-based Delphi Management Inc Ma has invested 1.26% in the stock. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc., a Maryland-based fund reported 60,000 shares.

Analysts await AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.69 earnings per share, down 21.40% or $0.46 from last year’s $2.15 per share. AMCX’s profit will be $94.03M for 7.48 P/E if the $1.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.60 actual earnings per share reported by AMC Networks Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -35.00% negative EPS growth.

The stock decreased 1.46% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $50.56. About 421,029 shares traded. AMC Networks Inc. (AMCX) has declined 11.34% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.34% the S&P500. Some Historical AMCX News: 16/04/2018 – AMC Networks Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – AMC Networks Short-Interest Ratio Rises 24% to 15 Days; 19/03/2018 – RLJ Entertainment: There Can Be No Assurance That Any Definitive Agreement Will Be Reached or Entered Into Regarding the Proposal From AMC Networks; 10/05/2018 – AMC NETWORKS: AMC PREMIERE TO BE PART OF YOUTUBE TV NEXT MONTH; 26/04/2018 – AMC NETWORKS SAYS CEO JOSHUA W. SAPAN’S TOTAL FY 2017 COMPENSATION WAS $29.6 MLN VS $30.5 MLN IN 2016 – SEC FILING; 19/03/2018 – RLJ ENTERTAINMENT – SPECIAL COMMITTEE OF INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS RETAINED FINANCIAL & LEGAL ADVISORS TO ASSIST IN REVIEWING AMC NETWORKS’ PROPOSAL; 26/04/2018 – IFC and Mastercard Expand Partnership to Drive Greater Financial Inclusion in Emerging Markets; 10/05/2018 – AMC NETWORKS ENDS EARNINGS CALL; 10/05/2018 – AMCX: NEW WEB TV SERVICES OFFSET HALF OF VIDEO SUBSCRIBER LOSS; 23/05/2018 – Variety: AMC Networks International Strikes Rooftop Deal for VR Factual Fare

AMC Networks Inc. owns and operates various cable televisionÂ’s brands delivering content to audiences, and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $2.81 billion. The firm operates in two divisions, National Networks; and International and Other. It has a 6.41 P/E ratio. The National Networks segment operates five distributed entertainment programming networks under the AMC, WE tv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV names in high definition and standard definition formats.

More notable recent AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet? – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” published on September 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Have Insiders Been Selling AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Gregg Seibert, Vice Chairman of The Madison Square Garden Company, MSG Networks and AMC Networks, to Participate in Bank of America Merrill Lynch Conference – GlobeNewswire” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Should Value Investors Buy AMC Networks (AMCX) Stock? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

