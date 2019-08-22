Mid-Con Energy Partners LP (MCEP) and U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG) Comparing side by side

This is a contrast between Mid-Con Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:MCEP) and U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Independent Oil & Gas and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mid-Con Energy Partners LP 1 0.21 N/A -0.53 0.00 U.S. Energy Corp. 1 1.08 N/A -0.24 0.00

Table 1 highlights Mid-Con Energy Partners LP and U.S. Energy Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mid-Con Energy Partners LP 0.00% -26.6% -7.1% U.S. Energy Corp. 0.00% -19.4% -13.7%

Risk & Volatility

Mid-Con Energy Partners LP’s current beta is 1.79 and it happens to be 79.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, U.S. Energy Corp.’s beta is 0.12 which is 88.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

1.1 and 1.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Mid-Con Energy Partners LP. Its rival U.S. Energy Corp.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.1 and 3.1 respectively. U.S. Energy Corp. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Mid-Con Energy Partners LP.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Mid-Con Energy Partners LP and U.S. Energy Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 16.8% and 3.4% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 4.6% of Mid-Con Energy Partners LP’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 45.37% of U.S. Energy Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mid-Con Energy Partners LP -2.09% -14.06% -50.75% -65.77% -78.38% -55.36% U.S. Energy Corp. -10.55% 11.36% 8.67% -46.14% -56.63% -26.85%

For the past year U.S. Energy Corp. has weaker performance than Mid-Con Energy Partners LP

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors U.S. Energy Corp. beats Mid-Con Energy Partners LP.

Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP acquires, exploits, and develops producing oil and natural gas properties. Its properties are primarily located in the Mid-Continent and Permian Basin regions of the United States in principal areas, such as Southern Oklahoma, Northeastern Oklahoma, and Texas within the Eastern Shelf of the Permian. The company owns interests in 455 net producing wells, 134 net injection wells, and 40 net water supply or disposal wells. As of December 31, 2016, its total estimated proved reserves were approximately 19.2 million barrel of oil equivalent. Mid-Con Energy GP, LLC serves as the general partner of Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.