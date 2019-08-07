Mid-Con Energy Partners LP (MCEP) and Midstates Petroleum Company Inc. (NYSE:MPO) Comparing side by side

This is a contrast between Mid-Con Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:MCEP) and Midstates Petroleum Company Inc. (NYSE:MPO) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Independent Oil & Gas and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mid-Con Energy Partners LP 1 0.25 N/A -0.53 0.00 Midstates Petroleum Company Inc. 8 0.61 N/A 0.97 4.68

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Mid-Con Energy Partners LP and Midstates Petroleum Company Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Mid-Con Energy Partners LP and Midstates Petroleum Company Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mid-Con Energy Partners LP 0.00% -26.6% -7.1% Midstates Petroleum Company Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Mid-Con Energy Partners LP is 1.1 while its Current Ratio is 1.1. Meanwhile, Midstates Petroleum Company Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.9 while its Quick Ratio is 0.9. Mid-Con Energy Partners LP is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Midstates Petroleum Company Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Mid-Con Energy Partners LP and Midstates Petroleum Company Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 16.8% and 98.5%. 4.6% are Mid-Con Energy Partners LP’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, Midstates Petroleum Company Inc. has 0.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mid-Con Energy Partners LP -2.09% -14.06% -50.75% -65.77% -78.38% -55.36% Midstates Petroleum Company Inc. -9.72% -25.53% -64.23% -53.29% -65.37% -39.41%

For the past year Mid-Con Energy Partners LP was more bearish than Midstates Petroleum Company Inc.

Summary

Midstates Petroleum Company Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Mid-Con Energy Partners LP.

Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP acquires, exploits, and develops producing oil and natural gas properties. Its properties are primarily located in the Mid-Continent and Permian Basin regions of the United States in principal areas, such as Southern Oklahoma, Northeastern Oklahoma, and Texas within the Eastern Shelf of the Permian. The company owns interests in 455 net producing wells, 134 net injection wells, and 40 net water supply or disposal wells. As of December 31, 2016, its total estimated proved reserves were approximately 19.2 million barrel of oil equivalent. Mid-Con Energy GP, LLC serves as the general partner of Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Midstates Petroleum Company, Inc. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. The companyÂ’s operations are primarily focused on exploration and production activities in the Mississippian Lime and Anadarko Basin. As of December 31, 2016, its Mississippian Lime assets consisted of approximately 103,093 net acres in the Mississippian Lime trend in Woods and Alfalfa counties of Oklahoma, as well as approximately 12,894 net acres in Lincoln County, Oklahoma; and Anadarko Basin assets consisted of approximately 104,925 net acres in the Anadarko Basin located in Texas and western Oklahoma. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.