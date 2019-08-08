Mid-Con Energy Partners LP (MCEP) and Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) Contrasting side by side

As Independent Oil & Gas businesses, Mid-Con Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:MCEP) and Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mid-Con Energy Partners LP 1 0.23 N/A -0.53 0.00 Hess Corporation 60 2.68 N/A -0.62 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Mid-Con Energy Partners LP and Hess Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Mid-Con Energy Partners LP and Hess Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mid-Con Energy Partners LP 0.00% -26.6% -7.1% Hess Corporation 0.00% -1.9% -0.9%

Risk & Volatility

Mid-Con Energy Partners LP’s volatility measures that it’s 79.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.79 beta. Competitively, Hess Corporation’s 96.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.96 beta.

Liquidity

1.1 and 1.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Mid-Con Energy Partners LP. Its rival Hess Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.7 and 1.6 respectively. Hess Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Mid-Con Energy Partners LP.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Mid-Con Energy Partners LP and Hess Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mid-Con Energy Partners LP 0 0 0 0.00 Hess Corporation 0 1 2 2.67

Hess Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $65 consensus price target and a 12.03% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 16.8% of Mid-Con Energy Partners LP shares are held by institutional investors while 96.2% of Hess Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Mid-Con Energy Partners LP’s share held by insiders are 4.6%. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.8% of Hess Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mid-Con Energy Partners LP -2.09% -14.06% -50.75% -65.77% -78.38% -55.36% Hess Corporation 7% 0.89% 2.74% 20.23% 0.25% 60.1%

For the past year Mid-Con Energy Partners LP has -55.36% weaker performance while Hess Corporation has 60.1% stronger performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Hess Corporation beats Mid-Con Energy Partners LP.

Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP acquires, exploits, and develops producing oil and natural gas properties. Its properties are primarily located in the Mid-Continent and Permian Basin regions of the United States in principal areas, such as Southern Oklahoma, Northeastern Oklahoma, and Texas within the Eastern Shelf of the Permian. The company owns interests in 455 net producing wells, 134 net injection wells, and 40 net water supply or disposal wells. As of December 31, 2016, its total estimated proved reserves were approximately 19.2 million barrel of oil equivalent. Mid-Con Energy GP, LLC serves as the general partner of Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Bakken Midstream. It is also involved in crude oil and natural gas gathering, processing of natural gas and the fractionation of natural gas liquids, transportation of crude oil by rail car, terminaling and loading crude oil and natural gas liquids, and the storage and terminating of propane primarily in the Bakken and Three Forks Shale plays in the Williston Basin area of North Dakota. The company operates primarily in the United States, Denmark, Equatorial Guinea, the Joint Development Area of Malaysia/Thailand, Malaysia, and Norway. As of December 31, 2016, it had total proved reserves of 1,109 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in New York, New York.