Mid-Con Energy Partners LP (MCEP) and Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) Contrasting side by side

Mid-Con Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:MCEP) and Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) compete against each other in the Independent Oil & Gas sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mid-Con Energy Partners LP 1 0.22 N/A -0.53 0.00 Devon Energy Corporation 29 0.89 N/A 1.16 23.28

In table 1 we can see Mid-Con Energy Partners LP and Devon Energy Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Mid-Con Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:MCEP) and Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mid-Con Energy Partners LP 0.00% -26.6% -7.1% Devon Energy Corporation 0.00% 34.5% 13.5%

Volatility and Risk

Mid-Con Energy Partners LP is 79.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.79 beta. Devon Energy Corporation has a 2.26 beta and it is 126.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Mid-Con Energy Partners LP is 1.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.1. The Current Ratio of rival Devon Energy Corporation is 1.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.4. Devon Energy Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Mid-Con Energy Partners LP.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Mid-Con Energy Partners LP and Devon Energy Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mid-Con Energy Partners LP 0 0 0 0.00 Devon Energy Corporation 0 2 5 2.71

Devon Energy Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $37.29 consensus target price and a 72.40% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 16.8% of Mid-Con Energy Partners LP shares are held by institutional investors while 88.1% of Devon Energy Corporation are owned by institutional investors. About 4.6% of Mid-Con Energy Partners LP’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.6% of Devon Energy Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mid-Con Energy Partners LP -2.09% -14.06% -50.75% -65.77% -78.38% -55.36% Devon Energy Corporation 1.85% -6.57% -15.2% -2.42% -40.08% 19.79%

For the past year Mid-Con Energy Partners LP has -55.36% weaker performance while Devon Energy Corporation has 19.79% stronger performance.

Summary

On 9 of the 9 factors Devon Energy Corporation beats Mid-Con Energy Partners LP.

Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP acquires, exploits, and develops producing oil and natural gas properties. Its properties are primarily located in the Mid-Continent and Permian Basin regions of the United States in principal areas, such as Southern Oklahoma, Northeastern Oklahoma, and Texas within the Eastern Shelf of the Permian. The company owns interests in 455 net producing wells, 134 net injection wells, and 40 net water supply or disposal wells. As of December 31, 2016, its total estimated proved reserves were approximately 19.2 million barrel of oil equivalent. Mid-Con Energy GP, LLC serves as the general partner of Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 15,200 gross wells. The company also offers gathering, transmission, processing, storage, fractionation, and marketing to upstream oil and natural gas producers; and owns natural gas pipelines, plants and treatment facilities. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.