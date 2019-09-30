Mid-Con Energy Partners LP (MCEP) and Approach Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:AREX) Comparison side by side

Both Mid-Con Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:MCEP) and Approach Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:AREX) are each other’s competitor in the Independent Oil & Gas industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mid-Con Energy Partners LP N/A 0.00 22.27M -0.53 0.00 Approach Resources Inc. N/A -0.09 41.78M -0.31 0.00

In table 1 we can see Mid-Con Energy Partners LP and Approach Resources Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Mid-Con Energy Partners LP and Approach Resources Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mid-Con Energy Partners LP 5,415,856,031.13% -26.6% -7.1% Approach Resources Inc. 22,694,187,941.34% -5% -2.7%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.79 beta indicates that Mid-Con Energy Partners LP is 79.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Approach Resources Inc. on the other hand, has 3.07 beta which makes it 207.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Mid-Con Energy Partners LP’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.1 and 1.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Approach Resources Inc. are 0.1 and 0.1 respectively. Mid-Con Energy Partners LP therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Approach Resources Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 16.8% of Mid-Con Energy Partners LP shares are held by institutional investors while 68.4% of Approach Resources Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Mid-Con Energy Partners LP’s share held by insiders are 4.6%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.9% of Approach Resources Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mid-Con Energy Partners LP -2.09% -14.06% -50.75% -65.77% -78.38% -55.36% Approach Resources Inc. -3.61% 2.08% -22.89% -72.45% -88.37% -69.05%

For the past year Mid-Con Energy Partners LP’s stock price has smaller decline than Approach Resources Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Approach Resources Inc. beats Mid-Con Energy Partners LP.

Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP acquires, exploits, and develops producing oil and natural gas properties. Its properties are primarily located in the Mid-Continent and Permian Basin regions of the United States in principal areas, such as Southern Oklahoma, Northeastern Oklahoma, and Texas within the Eastern Shelf of the Permian. The company owns interests in 455 net producing wells, 134 net injection wells, and 40 net water supply or disposal wells. As of December 31, 2016, its total estimated proved reserves were approximately 19.2 million barrel of oil equivalent. Mid-Con Energy GP, LLC serves as the general partner of Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Approach Resources, Inc., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of unconventional oil and gas reserves in the United States. The companyÂ’s properties are primarily located in the Permian Basin in west Texas. It also owns interests in east Texas Basin. As of December 31, 2016, its estimated proved reserves were 156.4 million barrels of oil equivalent located in Crockett and Schleicher counties, Texas. As of the above date, the company owned and operated 806 producing oil and gas wells in the Permian Basin. Approach Resources, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.