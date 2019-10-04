Mid-America Apartment Communities (MAA) to pay $0.96 on Oct 31, 2019; Bamco Raised Iridium Communications (IRDM) Stake

Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) is expected to pay $0.96 on Oct 31, 2019. (NYSE:MAA) shareholders before Oct 11, 2019 will receive the $0.96 dividend. Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc’s current price of $131.04 translates into 0.73% yield. Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc’s dividend has Oct 15, 2019 as record date. Sep 26, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $131.04. About 651,480 shares traded or 22.51% up from the average. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) has risen 19.45% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.45% the S&P500. Some Historical MAA News: 03/04/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – MAA IS BASED ON DATA FROM RANDOMIZED, OPEN-LABEL, PHASE 3 OLYMPIAD TRIAL, WHICH INVESTIGATED LYNPARZA VERSUS CHEMOTHERAPY; 02/05/2018 – Mid-America Apartment 1Q Net $49M; 01/05/2018 – ABBVIE SUBMITS MAA FOR PLAQUE PSORIASIS TREATMENT RISANKIZUMAB; 09/03/2018 – ARADIGM SUBMITS MAA TO EMA FOR LINHALIQ EU MARKETING APPROVAL; 02/05/2018 – Mid-America Apartment Sees 2Q FFO $1.43/Shr-FFO $1.53/Shr; 07/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Mid-America Apartments L.P.’s Senior Unsecured Notes ‘BBB+’; Outlook Stable; 02/05/2018 – Mid-America Apartment Sees 2018 EPS $1.78-EPS $2.08; 07/05/2018 – MAA Announces Pricing of Senior Unsecured Notes Offering; 15/03/2018 – TravelCenters of America Provides Attendees with New and Exciting Information and Events at the 2018 Mid-America Trucking Show (MATS) March 22 — March 24; 11/04/2018 – MYLAN NV – CO, FUJIFILM KYOWA KIRIN BIOLOGICS EXPECT TO RECEIVE DECISION FROM EMA REGARDING MAA FOR PROPOSED BIOSIMILAR TO HUMIRA IN H2 2018

Bamco Inc increased Iridium Communications Inc (IRDM) stake by 24.4% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Bamco Inc acquired 2.27 million shares as Iridium Communications Inc (IRDM)’s stock declined 7.09%. The Bamco Inc holds 11.59 million shares with $269.69M value, up from 9.32M last quarter. Iridium Communications Inc now has $2.70 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $20.62. About 1.02M shares traded or 25.33% up from the average. Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) has risen 43.73% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.73% the S&P500. Some Historical IRDM News: 09/04/2018 – IRIDIUM COMMUNICATIONS – IRIDIUM-6/GRACE-FO RIDESHARE MISSION TARGETED FOR LAUNCH BY SPACEX FROM VAFB IN CALIFORNIA FOR MAY 19; 09/04/2018 – lridium Announces Target Launch Date for the lridium-6/GRACE-FO Mission; 09/03/2018 – Iridium to Use Proceeds to Fund $87 Million Into the Debt Service Reserve Account; 09/04/2018 – Iridium Announces Target Launch Dat/e for the Iridium-6/GRACE-FO Mission; 09/03/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS IRIDIUM COMMUNICATIONS INC. TO RATING ‘B-‘; 21/05/2018 – Iridium Makes Maritime Industry History; 09/03/2018 – lridium Communications Inc. Announces Proposed Private Offering; 21/05/2018 – lridium Makes Maritime Industry History; 26/04/2018 – Iridium Communications Sees 2018 Total Service Rev Growth 10% to 12%; 22/05/2018 – Inmarsat faces U.S., Chinese competition in maritime safety

Bamco Inc decreased Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA) stake by 640,345 shares to 571,836 valued at $14.50M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Ypf Sociedad Anonima (NYSE:YPF) stake by 787,550 shares and now owns 3.25 million shares. Gci Liberty Inc was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.35, from 1.45 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 22 investors sold IRDM shares while 64 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 95.29 million shares or 4.65% more from 91.05 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability owns 0.01% invested in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) for 68,600 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Lp invested in 12,300 shares. Geode Mngmt Limited Co invested in 0.01% or 1.29 million shares. Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Mngmt Limited Company owns 28,147 shares. Jpmorgan Chase owns 100,592 shares. Strs Ohio holds 0% of its portfolio in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) for 3,000 shares. Jane Street Grp Llc has 0% invested in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) for 9,331 shares. Eqis Mgmt Inc reported 16,320 shares. Raymond James Trust Na holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) for 13,250 shares. 12,060 are held by Lazard Asset Management Ltd Llc. Arrowmark Colorado Limited Liability reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM). 16,600 were reported by Yorktown Mgmt & Commerce. Natixis Advsrs Limited Partnership has 0% invested in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM). New York State Teachers Retirement reported 69,390 shares. Cetera Advisor Limited Liability Com has 78,478 shares.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $90,780 activity. Rush Parker William had bought 4,000 shares worth $90,780 on Friday, May 24.

