Mid-America Apartment Communities (MAA) to pay $0.96 on Jul 31, 2019; Ruths Hospitality Group (RUTH) Shorts Decreased By 10.33%

Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) is expected to pay $0.96 on Jul 31, 2019. (NYSE:MAA) shareholders before Jul 12, 2019 will receive the $0.96 dividend. Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc's current price of $120.55 translates into 0.80% yield. Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc's dividend has Jul 15, 2019 as record date. May 21, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 1.70% or $2.02 during the last trading session, reaching $120.55. About 706,541 shares traded or 49.53% up from the average. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) has risen 23.06% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.63% the S&P500.

Ruths Hospitality Group Inc (NASDAQ:RUTH) had a decrease of 10.33% in short interest. RUTH's SI was 1.43 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 10.33% from 1.59 million shares previously. With 186,100 avg volume, 8 days are for Ruths Hospitality Group Inc (NASDAQ:RUTH)'s short sellers to cover RUTH's short positions. The SI to Ruths Hospitality Group Inc's float is 5.21%. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $22.54. About 132,879 shares traded. Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) has declined 8.24% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.67% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. shares while 124 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 134 raised stakes. 102.75 million shares or 1.85% less from 104.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 0.05% in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA). 735 are owned by Ftb Advisors. Stephens Ar holds 0.01% or 2,532 shares in its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys accumulated 161,609 shares. Quadrant Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 0.93% stake. Daiwa Sb Invs Limited accumulated 210 shares. Employees Retirement Of Texas invested in 0.24% or 146,486 shares. 1,844 are held by Piedmont Inv. Ny State Teachers Retirement System has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA). Cibc Asset Mgmt has invested 0.01% in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA). Snyder Capital Limited Partnership owns 81,935 shares. Renaissance Tech Lc accumulated 1.49M shares or 0.15% of the stock. Wellington Grp Llp holds 8,075 shares. Blackrock reported 11.23M shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Vanguard Grp Inc invested 0.08% in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA).

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 13 sales for $411,772 activity. Grimes Thomas L Jr had sold 84 shares worth $7,946. $7,000 worth of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) shares were sold by Campbell Albert M III. Shares for $31,214 were sold by DelPriore Robert J. on Wednesday, January 9. On Wednesday, January 16 the insider BOLTON H ERIC JR sold $25,634. 1,777 shares were sold by STOCKERT DAVID P, worth $184,239 on Thursday, February 14.

Among 4 analysts covering Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Mid-America Apartment Communities had 13 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Monday, March 25. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Tuesday, March 19 with “Buy”. The stock of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) earned “Market Perform” rating by Raymond James on Thursday, April 4. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 11 by Barclays Capital.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities throughout the United States. The company has market cap of $13.74 billion. As of March 31, 2018, MAA had ownership interest in 100,490 apartment units, including communities currently in development, across 17 states and the District of Columbia. It has a 58.69 P/E ratio.

RuthÂ’s Hospitality Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants. The company has market cap of $687.02 million. The Company’s restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele. It has a 16.22 P/E ratio. The firm operates restaurants under the RuthÂ’s Chris Steak House trade name.

Among 2 analysts covering Ruth’s Hospitality (NASDAQ:RUTH), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Ruth’s Hospitality has $28 highest and $28 lowest target. $28’s average target is 24.22% above currents $22.54 stock price. Ruth’s Hospitality had 5 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating by Citigroup given on Friday, March 8.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.33, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 19 investors sold Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc. shares while 57 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 24.37 million shares or 3.14% less from 25.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cap Fund Mngmt Sa holds 9,400 shares. Glenmede Na owns 0% invested in Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) for 67 shares. Bluemountain Cap Mgmt Limited Com invested in 48,234 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Us Retail Bank De invested in 1,104 shares. Scotia Cap has invested 0% in Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH). Spark Ltd Liability Com reported 40,370 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt Inc reported 2,210 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Geode Capital Management Ltd holds 0% or 394,134 shares. Amp Capital Ltd holds 0% or 8,700 shares in its portfolio. 140,633 are owned by Morgan Stanley. National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can owns 0% invested in Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) for 31,167 shares. Arrowstreet Capital L P stated it has 612,177 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Prudential Fincl stated it has 67,495 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Victory Capital Management Inc accumulated 0.01% or 111,271 shares. New York-based Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt Llc has invested 0% in Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH).

