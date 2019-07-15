Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. (MAA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:CMO.PE)

We will be comparing the differences between Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. (NYSE:MAA) and Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:CMO.PE) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the REIT – Residential industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. 108 8.71 N/A 2.05 54.84 Capstead Mortgage Corporation 25 18.83 N/A 0.04 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Capstead Mortgage Corporation seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. 0.00% 3.8% 2.1% Capstead Mortgage Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. and Capstead Mortgage Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Capstead Mortgage Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

$113.4 is Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential downside is -6.47%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. and Capstead Mortgage Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 95.4% and 0% respectively. Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.5%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. 3.38% 2.47% 8.27% 12.06% 23.06% 17.7% Capstead Mortgage Corporation 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. beats on 9 of the 9 factors Capstead Mortgage Corporation.

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. is an independent real estate investment trust. The firm invests in the real estate markets of the United States. It is engaged in acquisition, redevelopment, new development, property management, and disposition of multifamily apartment communities. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. was founded in 1977 and is based in Memphis, Tennessee.