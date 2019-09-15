Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. (MAA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG)

Both Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. (NYSE:MAA) and Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) are each other’s competitor in the REIT – Residential industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. 116 9.03 N/A 2.05 57.37 Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc. 11 1.23 N/A -1.93 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. and Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. 0.00% 3.8% 2.1% Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc. 0.00% -46.9% -2.3%

Volatility and Risk

Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. is 63.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.37. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc.’s 0.43 beta is the reason why it is 57.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. and Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc.’s downside potential currently stands at -8.00% and an $116.8 average target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 95.6% of Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 57.1% of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.5% of Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.37% of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. -0.72% -0.58% 7.86% 13.17% 19.45% 23.13% Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc. 1.55% 1.29% 6.22% 12.61% 30.71% 30.71%

For the past year Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc.

Summary

Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc.

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. is an independent real estate investment trust. The firm invests in the real estate markets of the United States. It is engaged in acquisition, redevelopment, new development, property management, and disposition of multifamily apartment communities. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. was founded in 1977 and is based in Memphis, Tennessee.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. is an equity real estate investment trust launched and managed by Bluerock Multifamily Advisor, LLC. It invests in the real estate markets of United States. The firm makes its investments in the residential properties. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. was founded in 2008, and is based in New York, New York.