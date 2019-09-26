Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (MAA) Reaches $130.40 High on Sep, 26; A-R-T- Advisors Lowered Epizyme (EPZM) Stake

A-R-T- Advisors Llc decreased Epizyme Inc (EPZM) stake by 78.01% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. A-R-T- Advisors Llc sold 93,100 shares as Epizyme Inc (EPZM)’s stock rose 10.32%. The A-R-T- Advisors Llc holds 26,239 shares with $329,000 value, down from 119,339 last quarter. Epizyme Inc now has $964.08M valuation. The stock decreased 1.76% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $10.59. About 89,061 shares traded. Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) has risen 7.80% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.80% the S&P500. Some Historical EPZM News: 08/05/2018 – EPIZYME 1Q LOSS/SHR 49C, EST. LOSS/SHR 54C; 05/04/2018 – EPIZYME, FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 23/04/2018 – FDA Issues Partial Clinical Hold on Epizyme’s Lead Cancer Drug Tazemetostat — Market Mover; 23/04/2018 – EPIZYME INC EPZM.O – PARTIAL CLINICAL HOLD WAS INITIATED FOLLOWING A SAFETY REPORT, SUBMITTED BY EPIZYME TO FDA AND OTHER REGULATORY AUTHORITIES; 17/05/2018 – Epizyme to Present New Tazemetostat Data at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting and the European Hematology Association (EHA) Congress; 08/05/2018 – Epizyme 1Q Loss/Shr 49c; 23/04/2018 – EPIZYME INC EPZM.O – EPIZYME HAS BEGUN DEVELOPING MODIFICATIONS TO ADDRESS PARTIAL CLINICAL HOLD; 09/04/2018 – Epizyme: Study Demonstrated Favorable Safety Findings and Anti-Tumor Activity; 09/04/2018 – EPIZYME SAYS 13 PATIENTS W/ SOLID TUMORS HAD SMARCA4-NEG TUMORS; 22/03/2018 – Epizyme at Group Dinner Hosted By Wedbush Today

The stock of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) reached all time high today, Sep, 26 and still has $138.22 target or 6.00% above today’s $130.40 share price. This indicates more upside for the $14.87 billion company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $138.22 PT is reached, the company will be worth $892.26 million more. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $130.4. About 18,354 shares traded. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) has risen 19.45% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.45% the S&P500. Some Historical MAA News: 08/03/2018 – MELINTA: MENARINI GROUP SUBMITS MAA TO EMA FOR DELAFLOXACIN; 05/04/2018 – ARADIGM REPORTS EMA HAS COMPLETED VALIDATION OF MAA SUBMISSION; 02/05/2018 – MID-AMERICA 1Q FFO/SHR $1.44, EST. $1.46; 03/04/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – MAA IS BASED ON DATA FROM RANDOMIZED, OPEN-LABEL, PHASE 3 OLYMPIAD TRIAL, WHICH INVESTIGATED LYNPARZA VERSUS CHEMOTHERAPY; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Realty Income Adds Mid-America, Cuts HCP; 26/04/2018 – Mid-America Apartment Communities Director James K. Lowder Resigns From Compensation Committee; 01/05/2018 – ABBVIE SUBMITS MAA FOR PLAQUE PSORIASIS TREATMENT RISANKIZUMAB; 02/05/2018 – Mid-America Apartment Sees 2Q FFO $1.43/Shr-FFO $1.53/Shr; 09/03/2018 – MENARINI SUBMITS DELAFLOXACIN MAA TO EMA; 13/03/2018 – MAA Announces Quarterly Common Dividend

Investors sentiment increased to 2.34 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.60, from 1.74 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 16 investors sold EPZM shares while 19 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 80.53 million shares or 8.06% more from 74.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Street Corporation owns 0% invested in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) for 3.07M shares. Ameritas Investment Ptnrs Incorporated invested 0% of its portfolio in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM). Moreover, Proshare Advsr Lc has 0% invested in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM). Aqr Lc reported 0% of its portfolio in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM). Amer Century Inc holds 10,295 shares. Victory Capital Mngmt Inc holds 1.68M shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership holds 705,683 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Meeder Asset Mngmt has 0% invested in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) for 112 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies holds 14,989 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Art Limited Liability invested in 0.02% or 26,239 shares. 79,600 were reported by New York State Common Retirement Fund. California State Teachers Retirement has invested 0% in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM). Hamilton Lane Limited Liability Co, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 24,673 shares. Deutsche Bankshares Ag invested in 0% or 352,551 shares. Weiss Multi owns 65,000 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $-0.53 earnings per share, up 1.85% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.54 per share. After $-0.53 actual earnings per share reported by Epizyme, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

A-R-T- Advisors Llc increased Diageo P L C (NYSE:DEO) stake by 7,400 shares to 12,670 valued at $2.18 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Flowers Foods Inc (NYSE:FLO) stake by 35,300 shares and now owns 86,200 shares. Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) was raised too.

Among 2 analysts covering Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Epizyme has $25 highest and $18 lowest target. $21.50’s average target is 103.02% above currents $10.59 stock price. Epizyme had 4 analyst reports since June 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by H.C. Wainwright on Monday, June 24. The stock of Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, June 21 by Cowen & Co.

More notable recent Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Where Will Epizyme Be in 1 Year? – Motley Fool” on September 05, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Former Intarcia, Novartis exec to head Flagship’s new ‘gene-tuning’ startup – Boston Business Journal” published on September 23, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Epizyme (EPZM) Announces Grant Bogle and Victoria Richon, Ph.D to Board; Beth Seidenberg, MD to Step Down – StreetInsider.com” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Epizyme Announces Board of Director Appointments to Support Continued Evolution and Growth – Business Wire” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Epizyme Inc (EPZM) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

More notable recent Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Share Price Is Up 74% And Shareholders Are Holding On – Yahoo Finance” on September 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Waiting On The Fed – Seeking Alpha” published on September 14, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday – Benzinga” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday – Benzinga” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Delivered A Weaker ROE Than Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.20, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 40 investors sold Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. shares while 124 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 132 raised stakes. 102.83 million shares or 0.08% more from 102.75 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 109 are held by Parkside Natl Bank & Tru. Hexavest holds 204,938 shares or 0.32% of its portfolio. Amica Retiree Med reported 0.27% in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA). Btr Mngmt Inc has 1.45% invested in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) for 66,222 shares. Kistler holds 0% in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) or 55 shares. Advisor Ptnrs Ltd Co owns 4,154 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Exane Derivatives owns 94 shares. Dupont Cap Mngmt has invested 0.08% in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA). Cibc Markets Corporation accumulated 0.02% or 24,193 shares. Greenleaf Trust has 0% invested in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) for 1,759 shares. Calamos Limited Liability invested 0.04% in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA). Horizon Invs Limited Co invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA). United Capital Financial Advisers Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA). Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership accumulated 0.08% or 1.76M shares. Ww Asset Management Inc reported 8,484 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering Mid-America Apartment (NYSE:MAA), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Mid-America Apartment has $13300 highest and $105 lowest target. $117.33’s average target is -10.02% below currents $130.4 stock price. Mid-America Apartment had 9 analyst reports since April 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by Raymond James on Thursday, April 4. As per Wednesday, August 28, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital.

Analysts await Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.54 earnings per share, up 2.67% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.5 per share. MAA’s profit will be $175.62M for 21.17 P/E if the $1.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.57 actual earnings per share reported by Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.91% negative EPS growth.