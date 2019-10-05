Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (MAA) EPS Estimated At $1.54; Semgroup (SEMG) Sentiment Is 1

Semgroup Corp (SEMG) investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.27, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. The ratio has dropped, as 60 hedge funds opened new or increased positions, while 60 reduced and sold stock positions in Semgroup Corp. The hedge funds in our database now possess: 68.60 million shares, down from 70.97 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Semgroup Corp in top ten positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 24 Reduced: 36 Increased: 45 New Position: 15.

Analysts expect Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) to report $1.54 EPS on October, 30.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 2.67% from last quarter’s $1.5 EPS. MAA’s profit would be $174.94 million giving it 21.50 P/E if the $1.54 EPS is correct. After having $1.57 EPS previously, Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc.’s analysts see -1.91% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.07% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $132.44. About 572,200 shares traded or 7.61% up from the average. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) has risen 19.45% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.45% the S&P500. Some Historical MAA News: 02/05/2018 – Mid-America Apartment 1Q EPS 42c; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Realty Income Adds Mid-America, Cuts HCP; 26/04/2018 – CRESCENT WINS IRAQ ENERGY RIGHTS FOR KHIDER AL-MAA AREA: AMEEDI; 11/04/2018 – MYLAN NV – CO, FUJIFILM KYOWA KIRIN BIOLOGICS EXPECT TO RECEIVE DECISION FROM EMA REGARDING MAA FOR PROPOSED BIOSIMILAR TO HUMIRA IN H2 2018; 09/05/2018 – New York Post: University of `Maa’ deploys heard of therapy goats; 07/05/2018 – MAA Announces Pricing of Senior Unsecured Notes Offering; 26/03/2018 – Bayer Sees Submitting MAA in EU in 2018; 02/05/2018 – Mid-America Apartment Sees 2018 EPS $1.78-EPS $2.08; 09/03/2018 – IGNORE: MENARINI’S DELAFLOXACIN MAA TO EMA PREVIOUSLY REPORTED; 18/04/2018 – SWISSMEDIC VALIDATES MAA FOR LANADELUMAB

SemGroup Corporation provides gathering, transportation, storage, distribution, marketing, and other midstream services for producers, refiners of petroleum products, and other market participants. The company has market cap of $1.31 billion. The Company’s Crude Transportation segment operates crude oil pipelines and truck transportation businesses. It currently has negative earnings. This segment operates a 460-mile crude oil gathering and transportation pipeline system in Kansas and northern Oklahoma; a 75-mile crude oil gathering pipeline system that transports crude oil from production facilities in the DJ Basin to the pipeline owned by White Cliffs Pipeline, L.L.C.; a 527-mile pipeline that transports crude oil from Platteville, Colorado to Cushing, Oklahoma; and a 215-mile crude oil pipeline in western and north central Oklahoma, as well as crude oil trucking fleet of 225 transport trucks and 235 trailers.

Analysts await SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $-0.20 earnings per share, down 500.00% or $0.25 from last year’s $0.05 per share. After $-0.18 actual earnings per share reported by SemGroup Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.11% negative EPS growth.

Chickasaw Capital Management Llc holds 2.05% of its portfolio in SemGroup Corporation for 6.90 million shares. Nbw Capital Llc owns 506,017 shares or 1.67% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Viking Fund Management Llc has 0.8% invested in the company for 250,000 shares. The Virginia-based Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc has invested 0.54% in the stock. Advisors Capital Management Llc, a New Jersey-based fund reported 626,421 shares.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities throughout the United States. The company has market cap of $15.05 billion. As of September 30, 2017, MAA had ownership interest in 100,986 apartment units, including communities currently in development, across 17 states and the District of Columbia. It has a 63.95 P/E ratio.

